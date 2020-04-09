The Debate
Riteish Deshmukh's Instagram Photos Prove He Knows How To Click Perfect Selfie

Bollywood News

Riteish Deshmukh's Instagram account is a proof that the actor knows how to click the right selfie whether in a group or by himself. Read on to know more.

Riteish Deshmukh

That Ritesh Deshmukh has a dynamic presence on the camera, will be agreed by many. His social media is also a proof that his selfie game is on point. Whether clicking a selfie with just himself in the frame or with a couple of others, the actor seems to make sure he always looks his best. Here are some photos from Riteish Deshmukh's Instagram that will prove that the actor knows how to click the perfect selfie:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Riteish Deshmukh's upcoming movies

Riteish Deshmukh's latest movie, Baaghi 3 had released on the silver screen but was stalled because of the Coronavirus lockdown. His next Bollywood venture includes Koochie Koochie Hota Hai which is an animated version of the 1998-release Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. He will also star in Bachchan Pandey, Housefull 5 and Chhatrapati Shivaji

