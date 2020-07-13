Riteish Deshmukh Starrer Marathi Action-movie 'Mauli' Behind The Scenes, Watch

Mauli is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Genelia D’Souza. The movie casts Riteish Deshmukh, Saiyami Kher, Jitendra Joshi, Vijay Nikam, Girija Oak, and Siddharth Jadhav as lead characters. The movie, though not a sequel, carries a premise and various plot elements similar to the 2014 movie Lai Bhaari. The movie is inspired from the 2012 Tamil blockbuster, Vettai. Here are the behind the scenes from Mauli. Read ahead-

Mauli: Behind the Scenes

Mauli is one of the finest action movies in the Marathi movie industry in recent times. K Ravi Kumar is the action director of the movie. Producer and Riteish Deshmukh's wife, Genelia D’Souza has also appeared in the movie for an item song.

In the video, K Ravi Kumar is seen saying that almost all aspects of action sequences have been covered by the Marathi movie makers already. He mentioned that the biggest challenge for him in the making of the movie was to do the action sequences that were done already in a better and unique way. He also mentioned that Riteish Deshmukh is listening to whatever he is teaching, and adapting and understanding it quickly. In the video, Riteish Deshmukh is also seen working very hard on these action sequences. One can see that the star was made to repeat the same shot, again and again, to get it perfect.

The plot of the film revolves around Mauli and Mauli (played by Riteish Deshmukh), who are twin brothers who share the same name. Mauli is brave and courageous, while Inspector Mauli is the opposite. But their life changes when Inspector Mauli gets transferred to a village where there are no laws and the whole village is afraid of Nana (Jitendra Joshi) a powerful goon. After he gets transferred, he falls in love with Renuka (Saiyami Kher) who thinks of him as a brave officer. When Inspector Mauli gets beaten, Mauli fights back and gives all the credit to his brother, making him a brave officer in front of the village as no one knows their identity. When Mauli becomes an obstacle for Nana, Nana kills him, and everyone finds out their truth. Inspector Mauli becomes weak without his brother but decides to kill Nana to save the village and take his revenge.

