Riteish Deshmukh Starrer 'Rann' | Interesting Trivia Fans Would Love To Know

Rann is a 2010 political thriller movie helmed by Ram Gopal Verma. The movie stars Amitabh Bachchan, Paresh Rawal, Sudeep, Riteish Deshmukh and Gul Panag in pivotal roles. The plot of the movie Rann unfolds the story behind the news industry and its political conspiracies. The film was also premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. Here are some interesting trivia about this Riteish Deshmukh starrer.

Ram Gopal Verma shot the whole speech and climax scene with Amitabh Bachchan in just one take.

Ram Gopal Verma was very fond of Paresh Rawal’s roles where he essayed serious character unlike his comedy roles and hence he decided to cast him in Rann. When he narrated the script of Rann to Rawal, the actor suggested his character should have a red colour tika on his forehead.

Kannada actor Sudeep made his Bollywood debut in Ram Gopal Verma’s 2008 movie Phoonk. The director was so impressed by his acting, that he decided to cast him again as one of the key roles in Rann.

Rajkummar Rao has a cameo appearance in the movie.

The movie’s title Raan means war in Sanskrit.

Even before the promotion of Rann began, Amitabh Bachchan shared a still from the sets of the movie on his blog page which created a lot of buzz among fans.

For making the movie Rann he decided to use a unique strategy. For that, the director interviewed the entire lead cast of the movie by taking their perception about media.

The movie became a part of controversy for using India’s National Anthem in the first promotion. The Indian Censor Board refused certification to the song promo on the grounds of violating National Emblems and Name and hence the song was banned from being aired on television.

Actor and musician Himesh Reshammiya was supposed to play a role in Rann but later he opted out due to his other commitments. Ram Gopal Verma is a fan of Himesh, included a couple of lines from his song Lut Jaaoon in the movie. In one of the scenes, Rajpal Yadav is seen reciting the lines.

Actor Paresh Rawal and Mohnish Behl played a negative role in a movie after a long time.

Rann is the debut film of Rajkummar Rao. He played a small role as a new reader for which he wasn’t credited.

Riteish Deshmukh essayed a negative character on the silver screen after a long time.

