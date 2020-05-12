Riteish Deshmukh's Sunkissed Photos That Impressed Fans On Social Media

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh is popular for his stints in comedy movies like Housefull, Dhamaal, Grand Masti and more. Over the career span of more than two decades, the actor has carved a niche for himself in the Bollywood film fraternity. Apart from his movie, Riteish Deshmukh’s looks have always created a buzz on social media.

He is popular for stepping out in quirky ensembles. The actor’s Instagram is a testimony to it. Speaking of which, Riteish Deshmukh loves to pose in sun and here is some proof.

Riteish Deshmukh stepped out in white hoodie for one of his photoshoots. The white hoodies feature blue stripes on the sleeves and yellow cap. The actor paired his hoodie with denim trousers. Riteish Deshmukh has accessorised his look with quirky multi-coloured shoes and sunglasses. The actor dyed his hair white that rounded off his look. The photo appears to be taken around an open swimming pool in the sun.

Here, Riteish Deshmukh can be seen posing on the window of what appears to be a resort. Dressed in a brown jacket the star paired his look with matching trousers. The fashion combo was worn over a black t-shirt which features a graphic of rabbit on it. As Riteish Deshmukh strikes each pose, the sun from the window caresses his skin. The actor has accessorised his outfit with quirky shoes and sunglasses.

In this picture, Riteish Deshmukh can be seen posing out in the sun on a beach. The actor opted for a striped ensemble for this photoshoot. The picture sees him donning a black blue jacket featuring a zip. He paired it with matching trousers that feature a white patch around his waist. Riteish Deshmukh has accessorised his look with matching striped quirky shoes and sunglasses.

For this photoshoot, Riteish Deshmukh opted for a white blazer which has a singular broad orange stripe which extends towards his pants. The crisp jacket was worn a white t-shirt that features a rectangular graphic over it. The actor has accessorised his look with black and orange shoes. His square-shaped glasses stole the attention of the viewers.

