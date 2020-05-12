Riteish Deshmukh's 'Mauli': Fascinating Trivia About The Movie

Apart from appearing in Bollywood films, actor Riteish Deshmukh has simultaneously been working in the Marathi film industry too. The actor has successfully produced a Marathi film Balak Palak and has been a part of Marathi films like Lai Bhaari and Mauli. Mauli was his second Marathi film that also featured his wife Genelia Deshmukh. Read some interesting trivia of the film Mauli.

Mauli was initially supposed to release on December 21, 2018. Shah Rukh Khan’s film Zero was also supposed to release on the same day. To avoid a clash, Riteish Deshmukh released his film Mauli a week earlier on December 14, 2018.

Saiyami Kher made a debut in Marathi films with the movie Mauli. Her grandmother Usha Kiran was a well known Marathi and Hindi film actor. Her aunt Tanvi Azmi also made her debut in Marathi films with the movie Lai Bhari.

Genelia Deshmukh made a comeback in films after four long years. She was seen in a special song Dhuvun Taak in the film along with her husband Riteish Deshmukh. The actor was last seen in Riteish Deshmukh’s first Marathi film Lai Bhaari.

Riteish Deshmukh was seen as an Inspector in the film Mauli. The name of his character was Mauli Sarjerao Deshmukh which is similar to his real-life surname.

The film was given an A certificate by censor board because of some violent scenes. However, Riteish Deshmukh edited the scenes from the film to get a U/A certificate as he did not want a film to be certified as A.

Mauli pays tribute to some classic Hindi films like Shahenshah, Singham and Rowdy Rathore. A few scenes in Mauli were also inspired by a Marathi film Bhuatacha Bhau.

Marathi film Mauli released along with Ranveer Singh’s Bollywood film Simmba. The story of both these film was based on the story of a tough cop. Actor Siddharth Jadhav was seen as an assistant cop in Simmba and in Mauli, the actor was seen as a fake cop.

Girija Oak is seen as Riteish Deshmukh’s mother in the film Mauli. However, the actor is only a few years elder than the actor.

In one scene, Jeetendra Joshi is seen telling Riteish Deshmukh about the areas that belong to him. This scene was inspired by the movie Dum Maro Dum in which a cop explains Abhishek Bachchan about the areas that belong to him.

