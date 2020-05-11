Riteish Deshmukh And Genelia Deshmukh's Marathi Songs To Listen To

Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia Deshmukh are known to be one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. While Riteish Deshmukh predominantly works in Bollywood as well as the Marathi film industry, Genelia Deshmukh makes a guest appearance in his films, often. Riteish Deshmukh has worked in Marathi films Lai Bhari and Mauli and Genelia Deshmukh also made a guest appearance in his films. Here are some songs Marathi songs from Riteish Deshmukh's films, that his wife Genelia Deshmukh has also been a part of.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh's songs in Marathi

Ala Holicha San- Lai Bhaari

Released in the year 2014, Riteish Deshmukh starred in the film Lai Bhaari along with actors Radhika Apte, Sharad Kelkar and Tanvi Azmi. Riteish Deshmukh is seen in a dual role in the film. The film Lai Bhaari is about a woman Sumitra who is blessed with a baby boy after she prays to Lord Vitthal.

However, 25 years later, when her son is killed she seeks the help of her son's twin brother to seek revenge from the men who killed her son. Genelia Deshmukh is seen in a cameo appearance in the film Lai Bhaari. Genelia Deshmukh featured in the song Aala Holicha San along with actors Riteish Deshmukh and Radhika Apte.

Dhuvun Taak

Another Marathi film in which this Bollywood couple featured, was the film Mauli. Genelia Deshmukh featured in a special Holi song Dhuvun Taak for the film Mauli. The film is Mauli is about a police officer who gets into trouble with a gang of thugs as he tries to bring peace and order in a village.

Mauli starred Radhika Apte, Renuka and Riteish Deshmukh in the film. Although Mauli is not a sequel of Lai Bhaari, it does carry a few elements from the film. The film released in December 2018. The music of both the songs Dhuvun Taak and Ala Holicha San were composed by popular artists Ajay-Atul.

