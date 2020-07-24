Riteish Deshmukh Takes Virtual Tour From 'Farm Life' To 'Yeh Hai Mumbai Meri Jaan'

Going by Riteish Deshmukh's Instagram, it looks like the actor is currently enjoying the best of both worlds with Mumbai and his hometown. Amid the quarantine, Ritiesh has been quite active on his social media and has been entertaining his fans with Instagram Reels and his posts. He shared a glimpse of his 'farm life' with his fans and later shared a video of Mumbai's beautiful skyline with his fans. Take a look at his posts:

Riteish Deshmukh takes his fans from farm to Mumbai's skyline

Riteish Deshmukh took to his social media to share a video of him enjoying life in the countryside with his wife Genelia D'Souza. In the video, Genelia is seen walking alongside a beautiful green farm while the song Hawayein from Jab Harry Met Sejal plays in the background. He wrote in the caption, "Farm Life". [sic]

ALSO READ | Riteish Deshmukh Tries Helping Elderly Woman As Her Roadside Martial Art Video Goes Viral

Fans were quick to react to the video and dropped down fire and heart emojis to express their emotions over it. Actor Suniel Shetty also took to the comments section and wrote, "Love you both â¤ï¸". Author Mushtaq Sheikh wrote, "Can I fly and arrive there... seriously ya... ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­#majormissing".

ALSO READ | Riteish Deshmukh And Wife Genelia Venture Into Plant-based Meats With 'Imagine Meats'

Just a little while later, Riteish Deshmukh shared another video with his fans. In this one, he showed off Mumbai's beautiful skyline alongside the Marine lines with the song Yeh Hai Mumbai Meri Jaan playing in the background. He simply wrote the song's name in the caption.

ALSO READ | Riteish Deshmukh Credits Genelia As Motivation For Veganism, Announces 'Imagine Meats'

Fans flooded the comments section as soon Riteish posted the video. As some simply dropped down the heart emojis to react to it, one user wrote, "Amchi MumbaiðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥â¤ï¸â¤ï¸". Admiring Mumbai's beautiful skyline, one user wrote, "Beautiful colours in the sky ðŸ˜".

Meanwhile, Ritiesh Deshmukh and wife Genelia D'Souza have joined hands to launch their own business venture that sells plant-based meat. Called Imagine Meats, their company aims to launch plant-based kebabs, biryanis, curries, and several other products in the coming months. The actor duo turned vegetarian four years ago, Riteish has tagged himself as a 'happier vegetarian' and said in a post that he would rather imagine meat than eat it.

ALSO READ | Riteish Deshmukh Starrer Marathi Action-movie 'Mauli' Behind The Scenes, Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.