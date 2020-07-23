Ronaldo-Bipasha Basu's 2007 'link-up' pics surprise netizens, they ask 'are you serious?'

It is not uncommon for the Bollywood actresses to be linked to sportspersons. While many of these link-up rumours end being just rumours, some have ended in marriage too, right from Tiger Pataudi-Sharmila Tagore, Lara Dutta-Mahesh Bhupathi to Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma. However, a news that had made huge headlines way back in 2007, was that of Cristiano Ronaldo and Bipasha Basu.

Not just the fact that both were at the early stage of their careers and attaining success, the link-up rumours became a talking point over the pictures that surfaced online. The duo was seen getting cozy in a club and were clicked apparently kissing each other.

The Portuguese footballer and the Jism star had come together on the same podium at Lisbon's Luz stadium to announce the Seven Wonders of the World in 2007. The media got pictures of the after-party of the event and reported that things got intense between them. Back in India, it was reported that John Abraham, who was in a relationship with Bipasha then, was unhappy about the pictures.

However, Bipasha had then stated that she found him ‘cute’ and was surprised that he also found her cute. She also stated that he had become a friend and he will invite her for the matches.

Not sure if it was because of ‘Throwback Thursday’, but netizens expressed their surprise over the same. They even poked fun at Netflix post of John Abraham and Arshad Warsi from the movie Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal, which Bipasha Basu was also a part of.

Here are the reactions

Meanwhile, today both Cristiano Ronado and Bipasha Basu are happy with their respective parters. The Juventus forward is in a relationship with Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez, while the actor got married to Karan Singh Grover in 2016.

