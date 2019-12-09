Sonia Gandhi's Birthday: Riteish Deshmukh Terms Her 'epitome Of Grace', Sinhas Also Wish

Interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi received wishes from many celebrities as she celebrated her 73rd birthday on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too was among the major names to express his greetings for her good health. Even those celebrities from the political fraternity, who are also associated with the film industry, hailed Sonia Gandhi on her special day. Riteish Deshmukh termed her as ‘inspiring’ and the ‘epitome of grace and dignity’, while conveying his wishes for her health. Shatrughan Sinha described her as a ‘woman of substance’, ‘courageous’ and ‘gracious’. The veteran, who also shares his birthday with her, hailed the leader for ‘inspiring’ and being a ‘proud mother’ of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Here are the wishes:

Sharing snaps of Sonia Gandhi, one where she is greeting people at a rally and another of sharing a light-hearted moment with her daughter, Riteish Deshmukh wrote, “Wishing the ever so inspiring #SoniaGandhi ji a very Happy Birthday - she is the epitome of grace and dignity. May god grace her with good health and long life. #HappyBirthdaySoniaJi.”

Wishing the ever so inspiring #SoniaGandhi ji a very Happy Birthday - she is the epitome of grace and dignity. May god grace her with good health and long life. #HappyBirthdaySoniaJi pic.twitter.com/z1wDoxKw6C — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) December 9, 2019

Shatrughan Sinha shared a family photograph, with wife Poonam, daughter Sonakshi and sons Luv and Kush. He tweeted, “Warm birthday wishes from the #Sinhafamily for the woman of substance, courageous, gracious President #Congress, #SoniaGandhi. Her contributions have been enormous & have inspired many. Proud mother of energetic, forthright #RahulGandhi & bold, beautiful, intelligent #Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. May you be blessed with happiness, peace & a healthy long life ahead. #HappyBirthdaySoniaGandhi.”

Warm birthday wishes 💐from the #Sinhafamily for the woman of substance, courageous, gracious President #Congress, #SoniaGandhi. Her contributions have been enormous & have inspired many. Proud mother of energetic, forthright #RahulGandhi & bold, beautiful, intelligent pic.twitter.com/23NSjts8ve — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) December 9, 2019

Both Shatrughan Sinha and Sonia Gandhi were born in 1946. Earlier in the day, Sonakshi had wished her father with an adorable snap. She had called him ‘birthday boy.’

Riteish Deshmukh’s late father Vilasrao Deshmukh belonged to Congress party. He had served as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Shatrughan Sinha, meanwhile, had joined Congress earlier this year. He had contested in the Lok Sabha elections for the Patna Sahib seat.

Sonia Gandhi has decided to skip celebrations for her birthday to express solidarity with the increasing crime against women, with some cases becoming the topic of nationwide outrage. Earlier in the day, PM Modi wrote, “Birthday wishes to Mrs. Sonia Gandhi Ji. Praying for her long life and good health.”

