Shraddha Kapoor's Best Moments From Her Blockbuster Film 'Ek Villain'

Bollywood diva Shraddha Kapoor is considered among the most bankable female actors in the entertainment industry. Last seen in Baaghi 3, Shraddha Kapoor enjoys a huge fanbase. Some of her most notable performances have been in Aashiqui 2, Ek Villain, Baaghi, Chhichhore, and Stree. Talking about Shraddha Kapoor's best films to date, we cannot fail to mention her blockbuster film Ek Villain.

Shraddha Kapoor essayed the role of a fun-loving simple girl, who finds happiness in small things in Ek Villain. This was the first time Shraddha was paired opposite Sidharth Malhotra in a movie. Riteish Deshmukh played an antagonist in the romantic thriller. Helmed by director Mohit Suri, Ek Villain one of the most commercially successful films of Shraddha Kapoor's acting career as yet. Let's take a look at some of her best moments in Ek Villain.

Shraddha Kapoor's top moments from 'Ek Villain'

Ayesha confesses that she is about to die

An emotional scene performed brilliantly by Shraddha Kapoor. When Guru aka Sidharth Malhotra lashes out at Shraddha's character Ayesha for clicking a photo at someone's funeral, Shraddha tells him about her deadly disease. She reveals that behind her happy face is a sad soul, who wishes to live and enjoy life. That's when Sidharth Malhotra pledges to make her every wish come true.

Ayesha is in awe of Guru's violent streak

An intense scene in Ek Villain wherein Sidharth Malhotra who plays a goon in the film tries to threaten Ayesha to leave him alone. Instead of getting afraid of him, Shraddha Kapoor requests Guru to help her in order to kidnap one of her friend from a mental asylum. Both Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor performed this scene with sheer brilliance. Shraddha Kapoor's dialogues in this particular scene are something to watch out for.

When Ayesha meets Rakesh aka Riteish Deshmukh for the first time

A hard-hitting scene featuring Ayesha and Ek Villain's real villain Riteish Deshmukh. A scene where Ayesha asks Rakesh Mahadkar to fix the pot-holes on the roads. But the way Ayesha questions Riteish Deshmushk's character reminds him of his wife. That's when he plans to kill Shraddha in the movie. Both the actors did this scene with utmost conviction.

