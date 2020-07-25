Riteish Deshmukh Watches 'Dil Bechara', Says It's 'Time To Celebrate Sushant Singh Rajput'

The wait for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara is finally over now. On the evening of July 24, 2020, this highly anticipated movie premiered on popular OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. A number of celebrities took their social media and showered their love for Sushant while watching the film. B-Town’s power couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza were amongst the first who posted heartfelt messages for the late Kedarnath star.

Also Read:'Hotstar Has Crashed': Hansal Mehta Says As He Watches Sushant Singh's 'Dil Bechara'

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza share adorable Tweets as they watch Sushant's Dil Bechara

Several Bollywood celebrities took their social media handles to share their reaction while watching Dil Bechara. Popular Hindi and Marathi star Riteish Deshmukh was amongst the first few who shared his love for the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor on his social media. Riteish Deshmukh took his twitter and penned an emotional heartfelt note while watching late Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara.

Also Read: Dil Bechara On Hotstar: Which Countries Is Sushant's Last Film Available In? Check Details

As promised -I am ready with my popcorn 🍿.. watching #DilBechara Time to celebrate #SushantSinghRajput May you be the brightest star in the sky. pic.twitter.com/KmEUPwqBmf — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 24, 2020

The Baaghi 3 actor wrote that as promised he is watching Dil Bechara with some popcorn in order to celebrate Sushant's brilliance onscreen. Furthermore, Riteish also wished that SSR shine like 'brightest star in the sky' as an expression of his affection for Singh. His tweet included two images as well one that of his television screen playing Dil Bechara and, other a still of Sushant Singh Rajput as his character 'Manny' from Dil Bechara.

Also Read: Riteish Deshmukh Takes Virtual Tour From 'Farm Life' To 'Yeh Hai Mumbai Meri Jaan'

Not just him but his wife Genelia Deshmukh too expressed her excitement while watching Rajput's last film on her twitter handle. With a stunning picture of the Kai Po Che actor from the romantic-drama, she wrote that is difficult for her to restrict herself from whistling while watching the Dil Bechara. Dil Bechara's digital premiere was certainly a memorable one. See what Genelia tweeted.

Also Read: Riteish Deshmukh Tries Helping Elderly Woman As Her Roadside Martial Art Video Goes Viral

With millions of people watching the film at the same time, reportedly DIsney+ Hotstar crashed as well. As it was numerous ardent admirers of Sushant wanting to watch the film as soon it released on the digital platform. Dil Bechara starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi also broke several records. It garnered an unbelievable rating of 10/10 on IMDb as well. Dil Bechara's IMDb ratings have certainly reflected the mountainous amount of love SSR has received from his fans on a global front.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.