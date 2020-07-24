Riteish Deshmukh's 'Warrior Aaaji Maa' Is A Pune Resident, Netizen Reveals Details

Actor Riteish Deshmukh earlier took to his social media to share a video of an elderly woman who was seen performing with bamboo sticks on the roadside in an attempt to earn money amid the lockdown. The actor asked his fans to help him get in touch with the lady. He later posted another tweet stating that he successfully got in touch with her. Here is what we know about Warrior Aaji Maa so far.

Riteish Deshmukh helps out an elderly woman from Pune

Riteish Deshmukh posted the video of the lady on his Twitter and asked his followers to help him get in touch with her. In the video, an elderly woman in a purple saree is seen performing some bamboo stunts trying to earn money amid the COVID-19 situation. Soon, the comments section was flooded with people trying to help the actor. Although he did not state it explicitly, it was clear that the actor wanted to help her.

Warrior Aaaji Maa...Can someone please get me the contact details of her ... pic.twitter.com/yO3MX9w2nw — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 23, 2020

In the comments section, a user revealed that the elderly woman is named Shantabai Pawar. She is a resident of Hadapsar, Pune. Further details reveal that she lives in Gosavi Vasti, Vaid Wadi. Many other users in the comments section shared more ways to get in touch with the lady. One user added that they met her and are also arranging ration for her.

The actor later tweeted that he has found the lady and revealed that his team successfully got in touch with her. He further thanked everyone for their efforts in helping him. The actor also noted that Warrior Aaji Maa's incredible story was inspiring.

Thank you so much -we have connected with this inspiring warrior Aaji Maa - incredible story. https://t.co/RuCfoZIi7M — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 23, 2020

Meanwhile, Ritiesh Deshmukh has collaborated with wife Genelia D'Souza to launch their own business venture called Imagine Meats. The company focuses on developing plant-based meat and aims to launch plant-based kebabs, biryanis, curries, and several other products in the near future. The couple turned vegetarian four years ago and is now trying to develop a healthy and 'guilt-free' alternative to meat. Riteish said in a post that he would rather imagine meat than eat it and has tagged himself as a 'happier vegetarian'.

