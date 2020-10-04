Riteish Deshmukh's This Comedy Flick Was 'humble' Tribute To Legend Kishore Kumar

Directed by Sajid Khan, Humshakals is a 2014 comedy flick starring an ensemble cast including Saif Ali Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Ram Kapoor, Bipasha Basu and Tamannaah Bhatia. In the movie, Saif, Riteish and Ram have each essayed the roles of triplets, that sums up to a total of nine characters each. But do you know that this movie was a tribute to the legendary comic genius Kishore Kumar?

Humshakals as a tribute to Kishore Kumar

In a previous interaction with Fenil and Bollywood, the director Sajid Khan said that stalwarts like Kishore Kumar have entertained audiences over the years. According to him, Humshakals was a tribute to him in his ‘humble way’. He added that it is the funniest script he was ever worked on till date. Speaking of Humshakals, many comic scenes from the film has been inspired by some of Kumar’s zany comedy flicks like Jhumroo, Half Ticket and Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi.

In one of the scenes, Saif Ali Khan and Riteish Deshmukh can be seen applying butter on Ram Kapoor’s face which was inspired by the 1962’s classic comedy Half Ticket. The makers had even made Saif and Riteish repeat Kumar’s memorable dialogue from the film, ‘hum pagal nahi hai, hamara dimag kharaab hai’, keeping his comedy quotient in mind.

Saif Ali Khan also told the portal that Humshakals is their attempt to bring back the era of slapstick comedies, which was one in ‘vogue’. However, the era was soon lost with the advancement of romantic and action movies. The movie also stars Satish Shah and Chunky Pandey essaying pivotal roles. While Satish is seen playing the role of a mental asylum warden, Chunky essayed a Sindhi who owns an Indian Paratha restaurant in London.

About Humshakals

Starring an ensemble cast the movie was jointly bankrolled under the banner of Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment and Fox Star Studious. The movie is a comedy centred around three people, who each have a lookalike of a lookalike. Adding to the confusion, all of them also share the same name which takes audiences on a roller coaster ride of laughter.

