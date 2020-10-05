Riteish Deshmukh's 'Bluffmaster' Is A Remake Of Hollywood Blockbuster 'Nine Queens'?

Directed by Rohan Sippy, the film Bluffmaster starred Riteish Deshmukh, Priyanka Chopra, Boman Irani and Nana Patekar. The 2005 film, with an ensemble cast, was a semi-hit at the box office, but did you know it was a remake of a Hollywood blockbuster? Read to know more about the film below.

Bluffmaster was a remake of which movie?

Featuring an ensemble cast, the film Bluffmaster is a remake of a Hollywood blockbuster Nine Queens. According to IMDb, both films have the same plot. Nine Queens stars Ricardo Darin, Gaston Pauls and Graciela Tenenbaum. The Hollywood blockbuster is directed by Fabian Bielinsky. Although the plot of Bluffmaster is similar to the plot of Nine Queens, the film has various similarities to these Hollywood movies.

The movie has several resemblances to the Hollywood film Matchstick Men as well. The film was an adaptation of Eric Gracia’s novel with the same name. The film starred Nicholas Cage, Same Rockwell and Alison Lohman. The lead actor’s role in this film was Roy and interestingly Riteish Deshmukh'’s character in Bluffmaster was also named Roy.

The ending of the film Bluffmaster is evidently inspired by Michael Douglas’ film The Game. Riteish Deshmukh played the character of Aditya Srivastav in the film, fondly called Dittu. Abhishek Bachchan plays the character of Roy Kapoor in the film. Actor Priyanka Chopra is seen as Simmi Ahuja in Bluffmaster, while Nana Patekar is seen as Chandrakant Parekh.

Bluffmaster followed the story of a conman who is dumped by his girlfriend. He soon realises that he has been diagnosed by a fatal disease. On the verge of dying, he decides to do a good deed by helping his apprentice to hoodwink a mobster, who hurt his family. Abhishek Bachchan played the character of the conman in the film who helps Riteish Deshmukh take revenge from those who hurt his family. Apart from the storyline, the film had also become popular for the songs in the film. The songs Right Here Right Now, Bure Bure / Boro Boro and Sabse Bada Rupaiya are most popular.

