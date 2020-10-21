Kapil Dev Proud To Invest In Futuristic Indian AI Startup Possessing 14 Patents

Former India captain Kapil Dev is one of the greatest all-rounders the cricketing world has witnessed. Kapil Dev also guided India to it's first-ever World Cup title in 1983 as they beat defending champions West Indies in the final. There is no denying that Kapil Dev was among the top all-rounders during his time. The 1983 World Cup winning captain's success on the field opened up off-the-field opportunities for him like brand endorsements, autobiographies, biopics, cameos in Bollywood films and several business ventures.

1983 World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev invests undisclosed amount in Harmonizer India

Kapil Dev has managed his business enterprises with the same adroitness with which he executed his famous Nataraj shot. The 61-year old recently invested an undisclosed amount in power sector-focused technology company Harmonizer India. According to s statement, Dev will hold an undisclosed stake in the company’s artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and internet of things (IoT)-focused energy efficiency solutions technology.

According to Inc42, Kapil Dev in a statement said that he has invested in Harmonizer India to support the Indian brainpower and technocrats who have done so well to acquire 14 patents. Harmonizer India’s CEO Manoj Soni reckoned that there are massive opportunities for further growth and Harmonizer India is aiming to achieve a significant portion. This is not the first time Kapil Dev has put money into a business venture.

Kapil Dev's first major enterprise was a field and sports lighting company that he set up in 1995, a year after he called it quits from cricket. The name of the company is Dev Musco Lighting Pvt. Ltd which was a tie-up with American lights design and manufacturing firm Musco Sports Lighting Llc. It is now owned 100% by the legendary cricketer. In the past, as an angel investor, Dev has invested in online grocery startup PeopleEasy.com.

The Indian veteran also picked up a stake in Mumbai-based Samco Ventures in 2015. Dev also collaborated with B2B marketplace Pumpkart for brand endorsements in 2018. The Indian stalwart has put his money in VAOO which is a Mumbai-based cab aggregator that offers free rides to passengers in return for viewing advertisements. Kapil Dev has a 5% stake in Zicom Electronics, while he also has hotel chains in Chandigarh and Patna by the name Captain's Eleven and Kaptain's Retreat Hotel.

Kapil Dev net worth

Post-retirement, Kapil Dev served as a coach for the Indian team before a stint at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and the defunct ICL. The legendary all-rounder has been a part of BCCI's commentary team and does his analysis in Hindi. The Kapil Dev net worth is approximately $30 million according to celebritynetworth.com. His various assets and investments make him a multi-millionaire.

SOURCE: KAPIL DEV TWITTER

Disclaimer: The above Kapil Dev net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

