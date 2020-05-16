Riteish Deshmukh Is Keeping The Audience Entertained In Lockdown; Check Out His Videos

Riteish Deshmukh has been following the lockdown guidelines as he is settled at home to curb the spread of COVID 19. He has been doing his best to keep his fans entertained with quirky and hilarious content that he puts upon his social media handles. Since the beginning of lockdown, he has been creating fun videos with wife Genelia D’Souza which are being liked by his followers as well. Here is a look at a few instances when Riteish Deshmukh’s fun post kept his followers engaged.

Riteish Deshmukh's lockdown fun

1. In this TikTok video, Riteish Deshmukh can be seen giving out a very important message. He has asked his followers to wash their hands well as it is the only prevention to take against COVID 19. In the video posted, he can be seen having a fun conversation with the virtual Coronavirus who is trying to attack him. However, he successfully kills the virus by washing his hands well.

2. Riteish Deshmukh can be seen doing a hilarious Marathi dub video here. He can be seen having a conversation with someone who asks him to tell them a joke. After hesitating a bit, Riteish Deshmukh can be seen agreeing to it. But, before beginning to tell the joke, he says that he is a celebrity to which the listener mistakes for a joke and starts laughing. This creates a hilariously awkward situation aptly portrayed by Riteish Dekhmukh’s expressions in the video. He has gotten a lot of love in the comments section for this piece.

3. In this video, Riteish Deshmukh has aptly portrayed the condition of an Indian husband who is being forced to work. He can be seen annoyed at the fact that he has to do the dishes that are being given by his wife Genelia D’Souza. He can be seen singing with the background music as he says that when he gets a chance he will seek revenge. The hilarious video has got a lot of love from the viewers.

4. Riteish Deshmukh can be seen expressing his love for wife Genelia D’Souza in this TikTok video posted. He has written in the caption for the post that the song is his favourite one from the film Saajan. He has also called the segment, love in quarantine. The adorable video also features Genelia in the end as they both seem so in love.

