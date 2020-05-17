Riteish Deshmukh's 'Marjaavaan' trivia: Did You Know Sidharth Wanted To Be A 90s Hero?

Riteish Deshmukh is one of the best actors in Bollywood. He has been choosing unique films, and his choice of roles since his debut has been quite distinct. Riteish Deshmukh has done films where he is seen in negative roles and he is also seen in comedy roles. As a matter of fact, he has also essayed female roles in his films. With his acting skills, he has won the hearts of his fans for a long time now. Apart from Hindi films, he has also worked in several Marathi films. In 2019 he was seen in the film Marjaavaan. In the film, he played the role of a dwarf and was loved for his performance. Here is some interesting trivia from the film that you should know about.

Read Also | Why Are Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh And Other Celebs Going 'Ulta' On Instagram Today?

Al about Marjaavaan

Marjaavaan is an Indian action romance film which is directed by Milap Zaveri. This film stars Ritesh Deshmukh, Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles. The film is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar and he had described the film as "a violent, dramatic love story". The film got mixed reviews and was a hit at the box office. In this film, Raghu played by Siddharth Malhotra falls in love with Zoya played by Tara. Tara is seen as a dumb girl in this film and both enjoy their love until the leader of Raghu's gang finds out about it. The leader then harms the couple and turn the world upside down. The villain from this film is Riteish Deshmukh. Here is the trivia of Marjaavaan.

Read Also | Riteish Deshmukh's Critically Acclaimed Roles That You Must Check Out; See Here

Riteish Deshmukh's Marjaavaan trivia

Before this film, Ritesh Deshmukh and Sidharth Malhotra collaborated for the blockbuster film Ek Villain (2014). In that film, Ritesh was also seen as the villain.

Siddharth Malhotra has claimed that he always wanted to play the role of a typical 90's hero and this film was his way of doing it.

Read Also | 'We As A Country Should Bear Cost Of Migrants Going Home': Riteish Deshmukh Enters Row

In the film, there is a scene where a character named Mazhar is seen washing Vishnu's car. It is reported that this scene was inspired by the film Aatish.

When Riteish Deshmukh appears in his first scene in front of Siddarth Malhotra in the film, he is seen singing the song Galiyaz from their first together Ek Villain.



Read Also | Riteish Deshmukh's Blockbuster Comedy Films From The Last Decade

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.