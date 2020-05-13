'Darna Zaroori Hai' Was Amitabh Bachchan's First Horror Film | Read More Interesting Facts

Actor Riteish Deshmukh is known for working in Hindi and Marathi films. The actor made his debut as a film producer with the Marathi film Balak Palak, which was directed by Ravi Jadhav in the year 2013. He won his first award for the film Masti. He has certainly come a long way in his acting career and is known for improvising his roles in the films. The audience and fans not only love him for his comic roles in the Dhamaal and Housefull franchises but also for his negative as well as serious roles in films like Ek Villain and Lai Bhaari respectively.

Riteish Deshmukh’s film Darna Zaroori Hai is one of the Bollywood horror movies as it is an anthology of various scary films. The film featured an extensive talented ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Arjun Rampal, Anil Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Rajpal Yadav, and various other actors. The film is a package of one horror story after another which keeps the audience hooked. The movie has six horror stories packed in a crisp 90-minute film. Keep reading to know some interesting facts about Darna Zaroori Hai.

Facts about Darna Zaroori Hai

Reportedly, Amitabh Bachchan's shooting for this film was completed in one day and he didn't charge any money for his work.

After the film completed its shooting, it remained unreleased for some time.

The film was one of the biggest multi starrer horror films in Bollywood after Jaani Dushman, which was released in 1979.

All six different horror stories had six different directors.

Darna Zarooti Hai is a sequel to Darna Mana Hai which released in 2003.

Anil Kapoor's character of romantic film director Karan Chopra in the film was given by combining the name of two popular Hindi film directors - Karan Johar and Yash Chopra.

As per reports, the third part of the franchise, which was titled as Darna Mangta Hai, was never made due to the less than impressive performance of Darna Mana Hai and Darna Zaroori Hai.

The film was Amitabh Bachchan's first horror movie.

Reportedly, actor Randeep Hooda and Ram Gopal Verma were into continuous clashes during the shooting of this film.

