Riteish Deshmukh's 'Dhamaal' Was Inspired From An American Film; Read Interesting Trivia

Riteish Deshmukh is one of the few Bollywood actors who is known for his impeccable comic timing. Indra Kumar's comedy film Dhamaal is one such film that proves Deshmukh's ability to tickle the funny bones of audiences. The first instalment of Dhamaal released in 2007 and included actpors like Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Dutt, Aashish Chaudhary, and Javed Jaffrey.

Dhamaal is inspired by 2001's American comedy film Rat Race, helmed by Jerry Zucker, and some scenes from the film are also inspired from the iconic Mr. Bean films. The film's plot is about a dying man who tells four of his friends about his treasure buried in Goa. Determined to become wealthy, all of them set off to find it, but realise that a policeman is also in the rat race for finding the treasure and making it his own. Some interesting trivia from this Riteish Deshmukh starrer are listed below:

Trivia from Riteish Deshmukh’s movie Dhamaal according to IMDb

The first scene from the film wherein Riteish Deshmukh is seen leaning towards a man in the car and saying, "Sir! Is samay hum duniya ke sabse safe jagah pe hai", and soon after that the bomb explodes, is actually taken from the film Johnny English.

The first instalment of the film is a remake of It's a Mad Mad Mad Mad World, which released in 1963. However, it does not follow the original plot of the film exactly.

Sanjay Dutt's role in the film was first offered to Saif Ali Khan, but the actor was unable to commit to the film due to other projects.

Dhamaal is director Inder Kumar's first film which did not have a female lead.

Inder Kumar worked with all the lead actors for the first time in Dhamaal, except Riteish Deshmukh, as he had already worked with Deshmukh in 2004's comedy film Masti.

Check out the trailer of Dhamaal below:

