Riteish Deshmukh's BTS Photos From His Movies Will Make Your Day

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh is known for his work in the Hindi and Marathi film industry. He marked his debut with Tujhe Meri Kasam in 2003 and there was no looking back since then. Deshmukh got featured in high commercially successful films including Masti, Kya Kool Hain Hum, Bluffmaster and Heyy Babyy, to name a few. Besides his acting chops, Riteish Deshmukh is also a renowned producer, who marked his debut with a Marathi film Balak Palak. He starred in Housefull 4 and Baaghi 3 recently. Meanwhile, we have compiled some of the fun behind-the-scenes photos of Riteish Deshmukh with his co-stars.

Riteish Deshmukh’s behind-the-scenes photos

1. Housefull 4

Riteish Deshmukh’s recent Bollywood flick was Housefull 4, the fourth instalment of the Housefull franchise. The ensemble comedy-drama starring Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Sanon and Kriti Kharbanda, and Deshmukh in the lead roles was a box-office success. See BTS photos.

2. Baaghi 3

Baaghi 3 is an action thriller flick starring Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles. Directed by Ahmed Khan, it is the third instalment to the Baaghi series. Check out BTS photo of its co-stars.

3. Total Dhamaal

Helmed by Indra Kumar, Total Dhamaal is an adventure comedy-drama film. It is the third instalment of the Dhamaal franchise. Moreover, this ensemble drama is loosely based on the 1963 Hollywood flick It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World.

