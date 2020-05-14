Riteish Deshmukh's 'Housefull 4' Had Some Hilarious Bloopers; Check Out

Housefull 4 stars an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, and Kirti Kharbanda in the lead roles. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the comedy-drama flick is the fourth instalment of the Housefull franchise. The film is considered one of the highest budgeted Indian comedy films. Based on reincarnation, it was a box office success.

The leading actors had several fun moments while shooting Housefull 4. We have compiled some of the most hilarious bloopers that you must check. Take a look.

1. The making of Shaitan Ka Saala

Shaitan Ka Saala is a popular song from Riteish Deshmukh’s Housefull 4. Its signature step is quite popular among the fans. While doing the shooting of the song, Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, and Riteish Deshmukh performed its dance steps. However, they could not coordinate well. Looking at Bobby Deol, Akshay Kumar starting imitating him as his steps went off-beat. Take a look at the hilarious clip.

2. The romantic moment turned nightmare

Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon are sharing a romantic moment. The latter holds a vanilla soft serve and it drips on her neck. As she moves her hand to wipe it, Kumar wipes it and licks it from his hand. However, the duo looks upwards and notices that it was a bird’s dropping. While Kriti Sanon moves away, Akshay Kumar feels pukish and makes weird expressions.

3. Sword fighting

In one of the bloopers, the leading actors are shooting in the middle of the woods. As Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Bobby Deol are practicing sword fighting, it hurts someone or the other. While practicing the first time, it hit Deol. Later on, after attempting multiple times, Kriti Kharbanda also gets hurt, and everyone checks on her. Take a look at the video.

