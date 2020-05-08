Why Are Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh And Other Celebs Going 'Ulta' On Instagram Today?

On May 8, the whole world celebrates World Thalassemia Day, and in 2020, many celebs have taken to the internet to create awareness about this genetic blood disorder. Celebs like Sonakshi Sinha and Riteish Deshmukh took to their Instagram to share upside down pictures of themselves to create awareness on World Thalassemia Day 2020. Take a look at the posts here.

World Thalassemia Day 2020: Celebs create awareness

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha took to her Instagram on May 7, 2020, a day before World Thalassemia Day 2020, to create awareness about it. Sonakshi shared an upside-down selfie. She captioned the picture by writing "Wondering why my picture is ‘ulta’? Because blood bags are turned ‘ulta’ to help Thalassemia Major patients stay alive and we are going to raise funds for them during these uncertain times!" Take a look at it here.

Riteish Deshmukh

Riteish Deshmukh also took to his Instagram on May 8, 2020, to create awareness about World Thalassemia Day 2020. He captioned the photo by writing "Blood bags are turned ‘ulta’ to help Thalassemia Major patients stay alive. So, today on World Thalassemia Day, I’m going 'ulta' to support the #UltaHokeThalassemiaRoke campaign" He also shared an upside-down picture of himself for awareness. Take a look.

Kunal Kapoor

While many celebs shared pictures and are creating awareness, Kunal Kapoor was the one to go into detail about the campaign to create awareness about World Thalassemia Day 2020. He started #UltaHokeThalassemiaRoke campaign. Take a look at his upside-down picture here.

World Thalassemia Day 2020: What is Thalassemia?

Thalassemia is a genetic blood disorder. It is caused when there are very few red blood cells and less haemoglobin than required in the body. This can cause many diseases like anaemia, which will leave you fatigued and making your immunity very weak. The symptoms of this disorder are fatigue, weakness, pale or yellowish skin, facial bone deformities, slow growth, abdominal swelling, dark urine, and poor appetite.

