Unlock 1: Shruti Haasan heads to Hyderabad, sends 'heartfelt thanks' to Aaditya Thackeray

India enters a crucial phase in the COVID-19 pandemic as the first phase of Lockdown 5.0, that started on June 1, kicked in on Monday. After visuals of celebrities stepping out for personal exercises in Mumbai, as allowed by the Maharashtra government, it seems inter-state travel is also being allowed. Shruti Haasan was among the first to gain from it during the phase being termed as ‘Unlock 1’, as headed to Hyderabad from Mumbai.

The actor-singer took to Twitter to announce that she was making a 'safe and e pass and paperwork approved journey’, along with snap from her journey. The Luck star also conveyed her ‘sincere and heartfelt thanks’ to Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and Member of Legislative Assembly Aaditya Thackeray and other members of the youth wing of Shiv Sena.

Here’s the tweet

Making my safe and e pass and paperwork approved journey from Mumbai to Hyderabad today ! My sincere and heartfelt thanks to @Authackeray@isurajchavan@sardesaiVarun@AmolGKirtikar@mohit_pednekar@kamaldeepkd1 for making this happen ðŸ™ðŸ¼ðŸ™ðŸ¼ðŸ™ðŸ¼ pic.twitter.com/X7feXwAXhj — shruti haasan (@shrutihaasan) June 8, 2020

On her Instagram stories, Shruti posted videos from her car, as she wore a mask and even showed a hand sanitiser bottle to the camera. Apart from calling herself ‘super safe’, she shared a glimpse of the natural surroundings and wrote that it was ‘so good’ to see ‘green and the sky’ after over 75 days .

Here are the posts

Shruti had spent her quarantine phase by cooking, singing and performing, something she regularly posted videos of, apart from the quality time she with her cat.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government and the the states in South have issued guidelines for the resumption of shooting. The guidelines include maintaining social distancing, wearing masks, reduced crew strength, segregated work hours, presence of medical team on the sets and more.

