'Fukrey 3': Ritesh Sidhwani Shares Glimpse Of 'narration Time With Fukron Ki Toli'

The third installment of the comedy-drama film Fukrey has been the much awaited one from a very long time. Recently, producer Ritesh Sidhwani teased the fans as he shared a glimpse from the narration time of Fukrey 3 on social media. After the massive success of its first two films from the biggest franchise, the producer is keeping the fans on toes with the third one.

Ritesh Sidhwani shares Fukrey 3 narration pictures

Ritesh shared the picture on Instagram where he can be seen connecting with Mrig, Vipul Vig, Kassim Jagmagia while having a virtual narration with the team. While captioning the post, the Dil Dhadakne Do producer wrote that he enjoyed script narration with his “fukron ki toil. “Get ready for some fukrapanti.” Varun Sharma who played the role of Choocha in the two installments was the first one to comment under the post and poured in his heart for the pictures. Siddhant Chaturvedi also commented with a heart-shaped face emoticon.

Several excited fans of the film were quick enough to bombard the comment section with their curiosity. One of the users asked the makers to include their favourite character Choocha in the third installment. Another user wrote, “can’t wait.” A third user asked the makers about script readings and when will they reveal the star cast. A fourth user chimed in and requested the makers to rope in some fresh face this year.

(Image credit: Ritesh Sidhwani/ Instagram)

