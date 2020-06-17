Cult Classics Of Bollywood That Failed At The Box Office But Won Millions Of Hearts

Movies like Agneepath, Lamhe and more have acquired cult status over a period of time. However, some of these cult classics were a massive disaster at the box office when they released. Here’s taking a look at popular movies that failed to perform at the box office but ended up winning the hearts of people.

Nayak

Nayak: The Real Hero is a 2001 political thriller movie helmed by S. Shankar. The movie stars Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Paresh Rawal and Amrish Puri in pivotal roles. This Anil Kapoor starrer movie is the remake of the director’s own Tamil movie Mudhalvan. The plot of this critically acclaimed movie revolves around the life of a man who accepts a challenge to become the Chief Minister of Maharashtra for one day. He makes such a success of the opportunity that soon he is embroiled in a political conspiracy. According to Box Office India, Nayak: The Real Hero was made on a budget of Rs. 21,00,00,000 and could only collect Rs. 18,06,00,000 at the box office.

Lamhe

Lamhe is a 1991 romantic drama movie helmed by Yash Chopra. Starring Sridevi and Anil Kapoor, the plot of Lamhe follow the love story of Pallavi and Viren and how they couldn’t get married. Pallavi and her husband died in a tragic car accident, leaving behind their only daughter. Lamhe unveils how she grows up to resemble her mother, meets Viren, and falls in love with him. Lamhe performed average business domestically, hence, was declared a flop. However, its overseas business was enormous.

Andaz Apna Apna

Helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Andaz Apna Apna is a 1994 comedy film. The movie stars Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal and Shakti Kapoor in pivotal roles. The plot of the film follows the life of two slackers competing for the affections of an heiress and unknowingly become her protectors from an evil criminal. Andaz Apna Apna emerged out to be a cult film over the years. Made on a budget of Rs 2,90,00,000, the movie could only earn Rs 8,18,00,000 domestically.

Agneepath

Directed by Mukul Anand, Agneepath has grown into a strong cult movie over the years and is considered a massive milestone in Amitabh Bachchan’s career. Along with him, the crime drama stars Mithun Chakraborty, Madhavi, Neelam Kothari, Rohini Hattangadi and Danny Denzongpa in pivotal roles. The plot of the movie revolves around the quest of a young boy which leads him to become a gangster as an adult. With each passing day, he becomes more and more like his enemies. According to Box Office India, the gross collection of the movie was Rs 10,25,00,000, way below the film's budget and so despite being among the top grosser of the year the film was a flop.

The Burning Train

The Burning Train is a 1980 action-thriller movie helmed by Ravi Chopra. The film features an ensemble cast including Dharmendra, Hema Malinin, Vinod Khanna, Parveen Babi, Jeetendra and Neetu Singh. The plot revolves around a train named Super Express that catches fire on its inaugural run. Domestically the movie could only earn Rs 3.2 crores and was declared a flop.

