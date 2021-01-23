Riya Sen's Birthday: Take A Quiz On The Lesser Known Facts About The Actor

Quick links:
Model-turned actor Riya Sen is popularly known for her roles as Sheena in Style and the latest one as Rimjhim in Pati Patni Aur Woh. Before making her film debut, Riya had a successful career in modelling. She has worked in films across various languages like Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Oriya and Hindi. Riya Sen's movies have entertained her fans for quite a long time. However, she took a break from films and started working on a digital platform. She has a huge fan following on social media and keeps her fans entertained with her gorgeous pictures. The actor turns 40 today on January 24. On the occasion of Riya Sen's birthday, here's a trivia quiz on some of the lesser-known facts about the actor.
Riya Sen started her career as a child actor and later moved to modelling. She worked for various brands like Colgate, Dabur Vatika, Reliance Industries, Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate, and Nirma. She was also the brand ambassador of Limca for a few years as she replaced Deepika Padukone. Recently, she worked for underprivileged children during pandemic 2020 and was also into a charity for paediatric eye-care in 2003.
