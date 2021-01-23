Riya Sen's Birthday: Take A Quiz On The Lesser Known Facts About The Actor

Model-turned actor Riya Sen is popularly known for her roles as Sheena in Style and the latest one as Rimjhim in Pati Patni Aur Woh. Before making her film debut, Riya had a successful career in modelling. She has worked in films across various languages like Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Oriya and Hindi. Riya Sen's movies have entertained her fans for quite a long time. However, she took a break from films and started working on a digital platform. She has a huge fan following on social media and keeps her fans entertained with her gorgeous pictures. The actor turns 40 today on January 24. On the occasion of Riya Sen's birthday, here's a trivia quiz on some of the lesser-known facts about the actor.

Riya Sen's birthday quiz

1. Which was Riya Sen's Bollywood debut film?

Qayamat: City Under Threat

Style

Saazish

Jhankaar Beats

2. Riya worked as a child actor in which film?

Dil Ne Jise Apna Kahaa

Vishkanya

Mone Pore Tomake

Plan

3. Which is the Falguni Pathak song that Riya became popular for after starring in it?

Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi

Nach Nach Nach

Baba Yeh Meri Jawani

Kanha Teri Basuri

4. Riya is the daughter of which notable actor?

Rimi Sen

Sushmita Sen

Moon Moon Sen

Reema Sen

5. Riya took up which subject for her graduation studies?

Fashion

Engineering

Chartered accountancy

Medicine

6. Riya is trained in which classical dance form?

Kuchipudi

Bharatnatyam

Kathak

Odissi

7. During which film shoot was Riya knocked unconscious after being accidentally run over by a stuntman's motorbike?

Silsiilay

Shaadi no. 1

Style

Rokda

8. In which year did she marry her boyfriend Shivam Tewari?

2012

2019

2017

2015

9. Riya made her film debut with which South Indian film?

Arasatchi

Taj Mahal

Nenu Meeku Telusa...?

Ananthabhadram

10. What is the name of Riya's Bangladeshi film?

Abohoman

Noukadubi

Mone Pore Tomake

Roga Howar Sohoj Upaye

11. What is the name of her short film released in 2017?

Dark Chocolate

Lonely Girl

3 Bachelors

Zindagi 50-50

12. Riya made her digital debut with which film/series?

Mismatch 2

Ragini MMS: Returns

Poison

Pati Patni Aur Woh

Answers

Style

Vishkanya

Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi

Moon Moon Sen

Fashion

Kathak

Shaadi no. 1

2017

Taj Mahal

Mone Pore Tomake

Lonely Girl

Ragini MMS: Returns

Riya Sen's Trivia

Riya Sen started her career as a child actor and later moved to modelling. She worked for various brands like Colgate, Dabur Vatika, Reliance Industries, Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate, and Nirma. She was also the brand ambassador of Limca for a few years as she replaced Deepika Padukone. Recently, she worked for underprivileged children during pandemic 2020 and was also into a charity for paediatric eye-care in 2003.

