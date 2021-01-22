Namrata Shirodkar’s Birthday: Trivia Quiz On The Lesser-known Facts About The Actor

Quick links:
Namrata Shirodkar had a brief run in the world of films before having hung her boots from films and eventually marrying Mahesh Babu. She appeared in quite a few Hindi and a few South Indian films as well. Before her venture in films, she also had a successful career in modelling, having become the Miss Universe in 1993. Many may know here from the brief cameo that she had made in the comedy classic Hera Pheri. She is also known to be one of the active celebrities on social media. Namrata turns 49 years old on her birthday on January 22. On the occasion of her birthday, here is a quiz for all of her fans about some of the lesser-known facts and trivia about the former actor.
