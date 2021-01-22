Namrata Shirodkar’s Birthday: Trivia Quiz On The Lesser-known Facts About The Actor

Namrata Shirodkar had a brief run in the world of films before having hung her boots from films and eventually marrying Mahesh Babu. She appeared in quite a few Hindi and a few South Indian films as well. Before her venture in films, she also had a successful career in modelling, having become the Miss Universe in 1993. Many may know here from the brief cameo that she had made in the comedy classic Hera Pheri. She is also known to be one of the active celebrities on social media. Namrata turns 49 years old on her birthday on January 22. On the occasion of her birthday, here is a quiz for all of her fans about some of the lesser-known facts and trivia about the former actor.

Namrata Shirodkar’s birthday quiz

1. Which was Namrata Shirodkar’s debut movie?

Mere Do Anmol Ratan

Hero Hindustani

Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai

Hera Pheri

2. In which year did she marry Mahesh Babu?

2001

2003

2004

2005

3. In which of these films did she work with her husband Mahesh Babu?

Chora Chittha Chora

Vamsi

Ezhupunna Tharakan

Anji

4. Which was the last film that she worked in?

Bride and Prejudice

Insaaf: The Justice

Rok Sako To Rok Lo

LOC Kargil

5. While she made a debut in another film, what was the name of the unreleased film starring Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty that was supposed to be her debut, but never got released?

Purab Ki Laila

Pukar

Vaastav

Astitva

6. How many children does Namrata Shirodkar have with husband Mahesh?

One

Two

Three

Four

7. In which of her films did she work as a child artist?

Shirdi Ke Sai Baba

Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai

Tera Mera Saath Rahen

Albela

8. Which of these movies saw the actor playing a cameo role?

Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai

Mere Do Anmol Ratan

Chora Chittha Chora

Vaastav: The Reality

9. Where was Namrata Shirodkar born?

Mumbai

Goa

Hyderabad

Kolkata

10. In which of these modelling competitions did she not win?

Miss Universe 1993

Femina Miss India Asia Pacific

Femina Miss India Universe

Miss Asia Pacific 1993

Answers:

Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai

2005

Vamsi

Rok Sako To Rok Lo

Purab Ki Laila

Two

Shirdi Ke Sai Baba

Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai

Mumbai

Miss Asia Pacific 1993

