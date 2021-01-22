Last Updated:

Namrata Shirodkar’s Birthday: Trivia Quiz On The Lesser-known Facts About The Actor

On the occasion of Namrata Shirodkar’s birthday, here is an interesting quiz for all of her fans about her personal and professional life

Namrata Shirodkar had a brief run in the world of films before having hung her boots from films and eventually marrying Mahesh Babu. She appeared in quite a few Hindi and a few South Indian films as well. Before her venture in films, she also had a successful career in modelling, having become the Miss Universe in 1993. Many may know here from the brief cameo that she had made in the comedy classic Hera Pheri. She is also known to be one of the active celebrities on social media. Namrata turns 49 years old on her birthday on January 22. On the occasion of her birthday, here is a quiz for all of her fans about some of the lesser-known facts and trivia about the former actor.

Namrata Shirodkar’s birthday quiz

1. Which was Namrata Shirodkar’s debut movie?

  • Mere Do Anmol Ratan
  • Hero Hindustani
  • Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai
  • Hera Pheri

2. In which year did she marry Mahesh Babu?

  • 2001
  • 2003
  • 2004
  • 2005

3. In which of these films did she work with her husband Mahesh Babu?

  • Chora Chittha Chora
  • Vamsi
  • Ezhupunna Tharakan
  • Anji

4. Which was the last film that she worked in?

  • Bride and Prejudice
  • Insaaf: The Justice
  • Rok Sako To Rok Lo
  • LOC Kargil

5. While she made a debut in another film, what was the name of the unreleased film starring Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty that was supposed to be her debut, but never got released?

  • Purab Ki Laila
  • Pukar
  • Vaastav
  • Astitva

6. How many children does Namrata Shirodkar have with husband Mahesh?

  • One
  • Two
  • Three
  • Four

7. In which of her films did she work as a child artist?

  • Shirdi Ke Sai Baba
  • Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai
  • Tera Mera Saath Rahen
  • Albela

8. Which of these movies saw the actor playing a cameo role?

  • Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai
  • Mere Do Anmol Ratan
  • Chora Chittha Chora
  • Vaastav: The Reality

9. Where was Namrata Shirodkar born?

  • Mumbai
  • Goa
  • Hyderabad
  • Kolkata

10. In which of these modelling competitions did she not win?

  • Miss Universe 1993
  • Femina Miss India Asia Pacific
  • Femina Miss India Universe
  • Miss Asia Pacific 1993 

Answers: 

  • Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai
  • 2005
  • Vamsi
  • Rok Sako To Rok Lo
  • Purab Ki Laila
  • Two
  • Shirdi Ke Sai Baba
  • Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai
  • Mumbai
  • Miss Asia Pacific 1993 

 

