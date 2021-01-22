Rekha Bhardwaj's Birthday Quiz: Identify These Songs From Their Lyrics

Indian singer and performer, Rekha Bhardwaj is a well-known name in the music industry. The singer has received two Filmfare as well as one National award for her contribution in the music industry. Rekha Bhardwaj has given her voice to many songs in Bengali, Marathi, Punjabi and Malayalam languages. She is married to noted Indian film director, composer and playback singer Vishal Bhardwaj. On Rekha Bhardwaj's birthday on January 23rd, take a look at her song lyrics and try to guess the song name. For each Rekha Bhardwaj's songs, there are some hints attached to the Instagram post that are related to the movies from which the songs are.

Rekha Bhardwaj's birthday quiz: Can you guess the song name from the lyrics?

1. Raakh se rookhi, Koyele se kaali, Raat kate na, Hijraan waali, Tere ishq mein..haaye haaye...

Tere ishq mein..tere ishq mein...tere ishq mein..tere ishq mein..

Ishqa Ishqa

Tere Ishq Mein

Ishq

Ishqiya

2. Sabhi chhede hain mujhko

Sipahiye baanke chhamiya

Haan.. haan.. haan ji haan..

Aaha ji aaha ji aah..

Sabhi chhede hain mujhko

Sipahiye baanke chhamiya

Udhari dene lage hain

Gali ke baniye baniye

Koi to kaudi to bhi luta de

Koi to kaudi

Aji thodi thodi shehad chata de

Thodi thodi... aa...

Genda Phool

Namak

Tere Ishq Mein

Ab Mujhe Koi

3. Chora Babul Ka Angana Bhaave Deraa Piya Ka Ho

Bushirt Pahine, Khayee Ke Bida Paan

Poore Raipur Se Alag Hai, Saiyaan Ji Ki Shaan

Judaai

Darling

Genda Phool

Sonchiraiya

4. Haayeee ranaji maare gusse mein aaye,

Aiso balkhaaye, agiya barsaaye,ghabraaye marro chein,

Haayeee ranaji maare gusse mein aaye,

Aiso balkhaaye, agiya barsaaye,ghabraaye marro chein,

Jaise durr desh ke , jaise durr desh ke,

Tower mein ghus jaaye re aeroplane,

Jaise durr desh ke,

Tower mein ghus jaaye re aeroplane,

Ranaji maare gusse mein aaye,

Aiso balkhaaye, agiya barsaaye,ghabraaye marro chein,

[Jaise durr desh ke,

Tower mein ghus jaaye re aeroplane]-2 times

Hamari Atariya

Ranaji

Mileya Mileya

Oye Boy Charlie

5. Ishq mein jalte hue, saans tezaabi lage,

Saans tezaabi lage, ishq mein jalte hue,

Hoo chikne chikne lachche hai, reshmi se fande,

Chupdi chupdi baaton mein bhole bhaale bande,

Tanhai mein fursat di hai,

Arey pehli baar mohabbat…ki hai,

Aakhiri baar mohabbat ki hai

Badi Dheere Jali

Balma

Raat Ke Dhaai Baje

Teri Fariyad

6. Waqt katt ta bhi nahin, waqt rukta bhi nahin

Dil hai sajde mein magar, ishq jhukta bhi nahin

Bina tere raatein, arrey raatein kyun lambhi lagti hain

Kabhi tera gussa, kabhi teri baatein kyun achchi lagti hain Yeh jalte koyle, arrey koyle ab rakhna mushkil hai

Yeshu

Mere Miyan Gaye England

So Ja, So Ja

Ranjha Ranjha

7. Kaisi teri khudgarzi

Na dhoop chune na chhanv

Kaise teri khudgarzi

Kisi thaur tike na paanv



Ban liya apna paigambar

Tair liyaa saat samandar

Phir bhi sooukha man ke andar

Kyon reh gaya..



Rone Do

Beedo

Kabira

Phir Le Aya Dil

Rekha Bhardwaj's quiz answers

1. Tere Ishq Mein - The song is from Rekha Bhardwaj's album called Ishqa - Ishqa. The album was released in 2002.

2. Namak from the movie Omkara - The song is sung by Rekha Bhardwaj and Rakesh Pandit while the music is composed by Vishal Bhardwaj. Its lyrics are penned by Gulzar

3. Genda Phool from Delhi 6 - The song is sung by artists including Rekha Bhardwaj, Sujata Majumdar, Shraddha Pandit, Shrradha Pandit, V.N. Mahathi. Rekha Bhardwaj received the Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer for this song. She also received the Mirchi Music Awards for Critics' Choice Female Vocalist of The Year for the movie Genda Phool.

4. Ranaji from the movie Gulaal. The movie stars Deepak Dobriyal, Kay Kay Menon, Aditya Srivastav, Piyush Mishra. Where Piyush Mishra has even composed the music for the movie.

5. Raat Ke Dhai Baje from Kaminey - The movie starred Shahid Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles. While Vishal Bhardwaj is the music director of the film released in 2009, while lyrics are penned by Gulzar.

6. Ranjha Ranjha from Raavan - A R Rahman was the music director of the film, while Gulzar had penned the lyrics for all the songs. The film starred Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Govinda, Manisha Koirala, Nikhil Dwivedi and Ravi Kissen. The song has two versions in the film, one sung by Sukhwinder Singh and one sung by Rekha Bhardwaj.

7. Kabira from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani - The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin. The song is sung by Rekha Bhardwaj and Tochi Raina.

