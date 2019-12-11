'The Batman' Plot Revealed? Working Title Hints At Story Of Robert Pattinson Movie

The upcoming movie The Batman may be hinting at the film's primary story. The movie is directed by Matt Reeves. Robert Pattinson is all set to portray the role as the next Batman. The cast also includes Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis, John Turturro, and Peter Sarsgaard. Let us take a look at the tentative plot of The Batman which was revealed recently.

The plot which was revealed from the upcoming film, The Batman

Some of the scenes will be set in Arkham Asylum, but other than that, specifics are still unknown. It is said that the movie's working title will be Vengeance. Other than that, there is no other information until now. Nevertheless, even this information is enough to get netizens to think of ideas related to the plot and a hint on what expect from Reeves' take on the iconic DC hero.

Apart from this, Robert Pattinson, in an interview also talked about his role in the upcoming movie. After the success of Twilight, this is a big opportunity for Robert to perform. The Batman will release in 2021. However, the official release date is not yet confirmed. It is also not confirmed whether the forthcoming movie will pick up in terms of Bruce Wayne's life or no. It is absolutely difficult to assume whether the death of his parents (Batman) will be a primary motivation for his actions in the movie. Maybe the director will give the story another interesting angle for the views to watch. The devastating trauma has been repeating over the years, and fans would be expecting to watch something new after a long wait.

