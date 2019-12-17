Batman: How Will Robert Pattinson Transform Into The Dark Knight?

Detective Comics writer James Tynion IV along with Tony S. Daniel, Guillem March, and Jorge Jimenez are taking over Batman from Tom King and Mikel Janin. It is said that they will be bringing a new challenge for The Dark Night, who is apparently still recovering from his previous battle with Bane and Thomas Wayne. James Tynion IV previously sparked some rumours about Gotham. Bruce Wayne is in the middle of creating a new vision for his city. Apart from this, Deathstroke and a group of assassins and villains show up to bring defeat, Gotham. In an interview, James Tynion IV also talked about how scary is the plot going to be and Batman will have a tough time facing new challenges. Furthermore, he said that he will try and push every scene from a horror angle.

ALSO READ | DC Movies Update: From Aquaman 2 To The Batman, What DC Has In Store For You

Will the changes be seen in the films?

As per rumours, it said that the plot will be little shaped further and there will be new characters introduced in the movie. However, it will be a challenge for the lead actor, Robert Pattinson to play the role of the superhero. But it is obvious that the plot would not be as accurate as that of the comics.

ALSO READ | 'The Batman' Plot Revealed? Working Title Hints At Story Of Robert Pattinson Movie

ALSO READ | Has 'The Batman' Director Matt Reeves Found His Harvey Dent?

On the work front

Robert Pattinson will play the role of Batman in this film. As per reports, it is said that Robert has been struggling to bulk up to get the look of the superhero. The director of the film, Matt Reeves also tweeted a gif from his film The Big Lebowski where he hinted about his upcoming movie. The Batman is slated to release on June 25, 2021.

ALSO READ | Zack Snyder Confirms Ben Affleck's Batman's Fate In Justice League Trilogy

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.