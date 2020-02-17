Robert Pattinson’s Lesser-known Facts That You Must Check Out

Robert Pattinson gained a huge popularity for his role in the Twilight Saga series. He is also popular for his chiselled looks among fans. He has gained a huge fan base with people gushing all about Edward Cullen, Robert Pattinson’s character from the series.

The actor recently grabbed the headlines when DC Comics announced that Robert Pattinson will be cast as the new Batman for the upcoming film based on the superhero. Robert will be seen carrying on a legacy that previously belonged to actors like Christian Bale, Ben Affleck and George Clooney in the upcoming films.

Lesser known facts about Robert Pattinson

1. Contrary to public opinion, Robert Pattinson’s debut role was not in Twilight. Instead, the actor’s first role was in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. He bagged the role of Cedric Diggory in the fantasy film. The role opened many gates for Pattinson’s career.

2. Robert Pattinson’s role in The Twilight Saga series got him incredible fame. But most people do not know that he also won the MTV Movie Award for Best Kiss for four years in a row. He shares the award with his co-star and then-girlfriend, Kristen Stewart.

3. When Robert Pattinson came on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, he admitted that he is not a good driver. He went on to reveal that he does not know how to drive and even the thought of it terrifies him. He even said that he does not even know how to use the wipers at one time.

4. Robert Pattinson was almost fired from The Twilight Saga series. Almost a decade after the first film was released, the actor told in an interview that the makers of the film almost removed him from the cast. According to them, Robert was acting "too serious", contrary to his character, who was a moody vampire. He was asked to lighten up his role and smile more often instead.

