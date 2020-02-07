Robert Pattinson Fans Can't Keep Calm Over His World's 'Most Handsome Man' Status

Robert Pattinson shot to fame for his role in the Twilight Saga series. He was appreciated for his acting as well as his chiselled looks, gaining a huge fan base with people gushing all about his character Edward Cullen.

The actor recently grabbed the headlines when DC Comics announced that Robert Pattinson will be cast as the new Batman for the upcoming film based on the iconic superhero. Pattinson will be seen carrying on a legacy that previously saw to actors like Christian Bale, Ben Affleck and George Clooney.

Amidst all the buzz around his upcoming film, Robert Pattinson was recently declared as the 'World's Most Handsome Man'. Harley Street's cosmetic surgeon Dr. Julian De Silva recently unveiled the list of the world's most handsome men by using computerised mapping techniques. Robert Pattinson topped the lost by scoring a whopping 92.15%.

Pattinson beat other legendary actors like Brad Pitt, Henry Cavill, and Bradley Cooper to bag the first position. The entire industry has been gushing about the same ever since. Robert Pattinson’s fans, in particular, have not been able to stay calm at all.

Robert Pattinson fans on World's 'Most Handsome Man'

Robert Pattinson named world's 'most handsome' man 👨 I can’t agree more 🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩 nearly all my men made that list 💁🏻‍♀️ I’m shook! #RobertPattinson https://t.co/GwptXjLYVP — ILoveURobertDowneyJr (@MichaelPureSoul) February 7, 2020

Science- We have concluded that #RobertPattinson is most handsome man in the world.



Me- you're late. pic.twitter.com/ChRelGJmag — Peyton Storm-Author- is writing #HardPressed💜 (@peyton_storm) February 6, 2020

I didn't think he was that handsome when i saw him on the screen.

Then i saw him in person..... YES, HE IS THE MOST BEAUTIFUL MAN in the WORLD! #RobertPattinson — Paola (@God4ever2017) February 6, 2020

Robert Pattinson has been declared as "The most handsome man in the world.” Do you agree? Come see him here at #tussaudssf to decide for yourself. 😍😍😍#robertpattinson #handsome #hot #teamedward pic.twitter.com/P7eGINCLyK — Madame Tussauds SF (@tussaudssf) February 6, 2020

According to science, Robert Pattinson is the most handsome man in Hollywood. Once again, science confirms what common sense has already told us. https://t.co/0XnvF9jXD0 #RobertPattinson pic.twitter.com/ypRg8viPhv — Stars & Popcorn (@Starsandpopcorn) February 6, 2020

#RobertPattinson is the most handsome man in the world.. if you don't understand, go burn sea 😍😜 pic.twitter.com/4OjPm2xiE2 — Sua Nyansa (@NeumanAsare) February 6, 2020

#RobertPattinson becoming the Most Handsome Man in the World is no surprise. His perfect features and the prominent Vampire-ish jawline is a genetical GOLD. pic.twitter.com/8o17aszjaY — Pallav Gogoi (@pallav_) February 6, 2020

Since the days of Goblet of fire we knew Cedric Diggory was the most handsome man. World recognized him today. Congratulations #RobertPattinson. @jk_rowling @HarryPotterFilm — Parth Shah (@ParthShah412) February 6, 2020

