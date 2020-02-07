Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Robert Pattinson Fans Can't Keep Calm Over His World's 'Most Handsome Man' Status

Hollywood News

Robert Pattinson was recently declared as the World's 'Most Handsome Man' using scientific techniques. His fans have not been able to keep calm since. Read on

Written By Nissy Sara | Mumbai | Updated On:
Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson shot to fame for his role in the Twilight Saga series. He was appreciated for his acting as well as his chiselled looks, gaining a huge fan base with people gushing all about his character Edward Cullen. 

ALSO READ | Robert Pattinson Feared Losing Out On 'The Batman', Says It Was 'nerve-wracking'

The actor recently grabbed the headlines when DC Comics announced that Robert Pattinson will be cast as the new Batman for the upcoming film based on the iconic superhero. Pattinson will be seen carrying on a legacy that previously saw to actors like Christian Bale, Ben Affleck and George Clooney.

Amidst all the buzz around his upcoming film, Robert Pattinson was recently declared as the 'World's Most Handsome Man'. Harley Street's cosmetic surgeon Dr. Julian De Silva recently unveiled the list of the world's most handsome men by using computerised mapping techniques. Robert Pattinson topped the lost by scoring a whopping 92.15%.

Pattinson beat other legendary actors like Brad Pitt, Henry Cavill, and Bradley Cooper to bag the first position. The entire industry has been gushing about the same ever since. Robert Pattinson’s fans, in particular, have not been able to stay calm at all.

Robert Pattinson fans on World's 'Most Handsome Man'

ALSO READ | Robert Pattinson Engaged? Suki Waterhouse's Ring Sparks Rumours

ALSO READ | 'The Batman' Actor Robert Pattinson Says He Has Always Been A Fan Of The Character

ALSO READ | Kristen Stewart Says She's Proud Of Robert Pattinson For Bagging The Role Of Batman

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
CHIDAMBARAM SLAMS CENTRE
TRUMP'S NEW BOLLYWOOD AVATAR
PM MODI SLAMS CONG OVER CAA
OMAR-MEHBOOBA TO BE PSA BOOKED
HYUNDAI UNVEILS CRETA 2020
JOFRA ARCHER RULED OUT OF IPL 2020