'The Batman': Everything We Know About The Robert Pattinson Starrer So Far

Robert Pattinson starrer The Batman does not hit the silver screen until 2021 but director Matt Reeves recently took to his Twitter and shared a first look for the film. The first look featured Robert Pattinson suited up in the iconic Batsuit which has hinted at a much younger version of Bruce Wayne in the latest iteration of the character.

Though the film is over a year away from release, many concrete details about the film have surfaced on the internet. Below are all the details known about the upcoming Robert Pattinson film The Batman.

Everything known about Matt Reeves directorial Batman film

The solo Batman film is expected to launch a trilogy for the character surrounding younger days of the caped crusader. The film is expected to take direct inspiration from Batman Year-One comic book series which focused on the early life of Batman. The tentative release date of Matt Reeves' Batman is June 25, 2021, but no official date has been revealed yet.

Back in 2019, director Matt Reeves was speaking to a leading news daily in the USA where he was asked to shed some light on his film. The director had revealed that the film will be a thrilling affair for fans but will also be equally emotional. Matt had expressed that Batman is supposed to be the world's greatest detective according to the comics and that hasn't been a major part of previous iterations of the character.

Matt revealed furthermore that the first film will heavily revolve around Batman's journey of tracking down criminals and trying to solve a crime. The director believes that it will allow Robert Pattinson's Batman character to have a story arc that he can go through a transformation. Besides this, actors like Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell, Jeremy Irons and Jeffrey Wright will also be making an appearance in The Batman along with Robert Pattinson.

Image courtesy - Matt Reeves Twitter and Robert Pattinson Instagram

