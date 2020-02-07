'Batman' Villains Fans Need To Know About Before Watching The New Robert Pattinson Film

Robert Pattinson is all set to don the role of the caped crusader in the upcoming 2021 DCEU flick The Batman. It is directed by Matt Reeves and will work as a reboot to the Batman film franchise. Though fans of Ben Affleck’s Batman were not happy with the news of the reboot, the film’s casting is garnering much attention from the fans across the world. Pattinson has previously gained much attention from the audience and fans are eager to watch him being associated with the bats again and make a worthy foe to the Joker.

Batman villains that fans need to know about

The Penguin

Born as Oswald Chesterfield Cobblepot, the Penguin was bullied as a child for his looks and way of walking. He understood nothing but resentment and that is clearly visible from his actions in the DC comics. In The Batman, Colin Farrell will play the role of the Penguin. Farrell has played ‘serious’ characters in the past, which is quite essential for the character of Penguin.

Carmine Falcone

Carmine Falcone is the chieftain of the Falcone family, who is responsible for a majority of the crimes in the fictional city of Gotham. Falcone has appeared in several Batman television and film adaptations; the most recent one being the Batman television series Gotham, wherein the character of Carmine Falcone was played by John Doman. In the upcoming film, this character will be played by John Turturro.

The Riddler

The Riddler is one of the sturdiest foes of Batman. Appearing on multiple Batman serials and films, the Riddler has almost bested Batman on multiple occasions. The character of Riddler, also known as Edward Nigma, in the upcoming Batman film will be played by Paul Dano.

Catwoman

Catwoman will also play a major part in The Batman and will be portrayed by Zoë Kravitz. She works as an anti-villain romantic interest of Batman. In several Batman comic issues, Catwoman has played the villain and also has a standalone film where the character was played by Halle Berry. The Batman is one of the most anticipated DCEU films and fans are all geared up for the theatrical release of the same.

