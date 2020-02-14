Robert Pattinson Talks About His Most Common Movie Trope, And It's Quite Hilarious

Robert Pattinson is all set to put on the mask of the cape crusader in the 2021 film, The Batman. It will be the tenth DC film and will feature some of the most iconic DC characters, including Catwoman, Penguin, The Riddler, and maybe Two-Face. The actor will also be seen in a Christopher Nolan film titled Tenant. Recently, the actor was seen talking about his previous film roles and revealed that there is this one bizarre thing common in most of his films. Read on to know more about the whole story here:

READ | James Corden, Rebel Wilson Ruffle Feathers With Their 'Cats' Gag At Oscars 2020, Know Why

Robert Pattinson states that there is one thing common in most of his films

READ | Peter Sarsgaard Opens Up About The Tone Of Robert Pattinson's 'Batman'\

According to the reports, Robert Pattinson was recently seen talking about his films to a leading entertainment daily. The actor revealed that most of his films have depicted him as a character with a penchant for masturbation. He stated that he keeps masturbating, as, in the last three or four movies, he has got a masturbation scene.

He did it in High Life, Damsel, and The Devil All The Time. He stated that he only realised it when he did his fourth film. He also stated that if one is getting turned on by a clay figure of a mermaid, then there is something seriously wrong, and you are in a very strange place in your life.

READ | Justin Bieber Left His Ladylove Hailey Baldwin Alone At Vanity Fair Party For THIS Reason

He will be next seen in The Batman, and long-time DC fans know that Batman is just a high profile weirdo. Talking about his role in the film, the actor stated that one does feel very powerful immediately, and it is pretty astonishing when you put on the Batman suit. He said that it is something that is incredibly difficult to get into, so the ritual of getting into it is pretty humiliating. He stated that he had got five people trying to ‘shove’ him into the suit.

READ | Ayushmann Khurrana Reveals Wife Tahira Kashyap's Reaction On Him Kissing A Man; Read



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.