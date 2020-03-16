Robert Pattinson's Movies Where He Played Interesting Supporting Roles

Robert Pattinson gained a huge amount of popularity with his role in the Twilight Saga series. He became popular then primarily because of his chiselled looks. He gained a huge fan base with people gushing all about Edward Cullen, his character from the series.

Robert Pattinson has been grabbing many headlines of late ever since DC Comics announced that the actor will be the new Batman. The upcoming superhero film is currently being filmed and fans have been excited to see if Pattinson will be able to fit himself in the shoes of actors like Christian Bale, Ben Affleck, and George Clooney.

Robert Pattinson films where he played a supporting character

1. Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005)

Robert Pattinson played the role of Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. However, his character dies when the antagonist, Voldemort performs a curse on him. The film also starred Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson in the lead role. The film was the fourth instalment of the hit Harry Potter series.

2. The Rover (2014)

Robert Pattinson won several awards for the Best Supporting Actor for his stint on The Rover. The film also starred Guy Pearce, Scoot McNairy, David Field and Anthony Hayes along with Pattinson. The film received positive feedback from the audience as well as critics and was even screened at several international film festivals.

3. Maps to the Stars (2014)

Maps to the Stars saw Robert Pattinson in the role of a struggling actor who tries to make it big in the industry. The film also starred Julianne Moore, Mia Wasikowska, Olivia Williams, Evan Bird along with Pattinson. The film was screened at several international film festivals including Cannes Film Festival that year.

4. Queen of the Desert (2015)

Queen of the Desert starred Nicole Kidman in the lead role along with James Franco, Damian Lewis and Robert Pattinson. The film was based on the life of a British traveller and explorer. It was widely well-received by the critics across the globe and was screened at several film festivals too.

