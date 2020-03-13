Robert Pattinson And FKA Twigs’ Relationship Timeline; Check Details

After his highly publicised relationship with Twilight co-star Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson went on to date English musician FKA Twigs. The couple was even rumoured to have been engaged but they never confirmed it. Sometime later, the couple split up for reasons best known to them. Read on to know where it all started and what went wrong.

ALSO READ | Here Is Robert Pattinson And Suki Waterhouse’s Relationship Timeline; Read

Robert Pattinson’s relationship with FKA Twigs

August 2014 was the time where the love blossomed

Sometime after Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart’s much public break up, Robert was spotted hanging out with FKA Twigs on the streets of New York City. But they were still accompanied by a bunch of friends. This is when rumours of the two dating shot right up the roof.

ALSO READ | Robert Pattinson’s Dating Timeline; From Kristen Stewart To Suki Waterhouse

Just a few months later, Robert Pattinson arrived at FKA Twigs’ concert with a bouquet of roses. The actor met her backstage. A picture of the two leaving from the concert with Twigs’ holding a bouquet surfaced on the internet adding fuel to the already existing rumours.

Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs get engaged

Just a couple of months into the relationship, rumours started surfacing that the couple was engaged. However, Robert Pattinson said that it was a prank and not real. However, various media reports around the same time said that the engagement was, in fact, a real one. Ever since the news broke on the internet, the couple started avoiding media on any given occasion.

ALSO READ | Robert Pattinson And Kristen Stewart's Cutest 'Twilight' Moments

Towards the end of 2016, there were several rumours that the couple had parted ways. However, Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs put those rumours to rest by arriving together at LA Dance Annual Gala. They went on to appear together at several such high-profile events after the same.

Summer of 2017: The breakup

By summer 2017, rumours of the breakup of Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs started surfacing again. The couple’s individual work schedules reportedly took a toll on them. The couple has never spoken about it and the reasons have never been confirmed yet. However, Robert Pattinson has now moved on and is now reportedly dating Suki Waterhouse.

ALSO READ | Robert Pattinson And Kristen Stewart's Relationship Timeline And How It Hit A Rocky Patch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.