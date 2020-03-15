Robert Pattinson's 'Water For Elephants': Fascinating Trivia About The Film

Robert Pattinson is known for his roles in several acclaimed films. Some of Pattinson's most popular films include Twilight, Remember Me, The Lighthouse, The King, etc. One of Robert Pattinson's most acclaimed films that is also quite popular is Water for Elephants. The film released in the year 2011 and won many awards and accolades. Listed below are some of the interesting trivia on Robert Pattinson's Water for Elephants.

Interesting trivia on Robert Pattinson's Water for Elephants

For the film Water for Elephants, actors Channing Tatum, Kyle Gallner, Anthony Fitzgerald, Andrew Garfield, and Emile Hirsch auditioned for the role of Jacob Jankowski.

Actor Hal Holbrook had been recently widowed in real-life when he filmed his scenes.

In a deleted scene of Vanity Fair, actress Reese Witherspoon played Robert Pattinson's mother. In this movie, they played lovers.

Actor Sean Penn was cast as August but later dropped out.

Almost all of the circus wagon carts that appeared in Water for Elephants were the original carts from the Ringling Brother's shows. During production, the Circus World Museum in Baraboo, Wisconsin shipped its circus carts to California to be used for filming. They are all now back in their original display building.

Popular actress Scarlett Johansson turned down the role of Marlena.

The screenplay for this film was also featured in the 2009 Blacklist; a list of the "most liked" unmade scripts of the year.

Actress Reese Witherspoon stated in interviews that the love scene she did with Robert Pattinson wasn't pleasant at all. Reese spoke of how Robert had a bad cold the day of filming and even sneezed at one point. Robert did not take her comments nicely and did not like that Reese spoke to the press about it. He spoke in his defense saying how he kept on apologizing to Reese for the kissing scenes.

