Suki Waterhouse's Dating Timeline Until Now; From Robert Pattinson To Bradley Cooper

Robert Pattison is rumoured to be dating British supermodel Suki Waterhouse currently. The rumoured couple has been spotted walking hand in hand on several occasions. However, this is not the first time that Suki Waterhouse has been linked to someone of such high profile. Here is look at some of her previous relationships with high-profile celebrities like Bradley Cooper, Miles Kane, etc.

ALSO READ | Here Is Robert Pattinson And Suki Waterhouse’s Relationship Timeline; Read

Suki Waterhouse’s dating history

1. Bradley Cooper

Suki Waterhouse’s relationship with Bradley Cooper was probably one of her most famous relationships until now. Although the couple never confirmed any of the rumours, they jetted off to various overseas vacations together. Suki Waterhouse and Bradley Cooper even attended several red carpet events together. However, the couple abruptly broke up in 2015 outing their two-year relationship to an end.

ALSO READ | Robert Pattinson’s Dating Timeline; From Kristen Stewart To Suki Waterhouse

once again thinking about the time bradley cooper read lolita to suki waterhouse in a public park pic.twitter.com/yMmQ81KN4w — nick usen (@nickusen) October 26, 2019

2. Darren Aronofsky

Suki Waterhouse was spotted with Darren Aronofsky when they stepped out to grab a bite after the Sundance Film Festival. The rumours of the two dating then started surfacing on the internet. The news came in just after Darren had broken up with Jennifer Lawrence. However, they were never spotted after that.

ALSO READ | Robert Pattinson's Real-life Quotes That Provide Insights Into His Personality

Is Darren Aronofsky really dating Suki Waterhouse or are they working together and just friend?!! He has a type YOUNG gorgeous actresses 😱 Rachel, Jennifer and now Suki pic.twitter.com/EEwGfyuuTP — 💫 𝔸𝕟𝕕𝕣𝕖𝕨 𝔾𝕒𝕣𝕗𝕚𝕖𝕝𝕕 𝕗𝕒𝕟 💫 (@GarfySource) January 23, 2018

3. Miles Kane

Miles Kane was one of the first rumoured relationships of supermodel Suki Waterhouse. Reportedly, the two dated each other for almost two years before calling it quits. After the breakup, Miles Kane, went on to say that Waterhouse was his inspiration behind the album, Don't Forget Who You Are.

ALSO READ | Robert Pattinson Engaged? Suki Waterhouse's Ring Sparks Rumours

I really do think Miles Kane and Suki Waterhouse are one of the coolest couples ever pic.twitter.com/GZjgpYWq — Megan Lily (@DoMegAFavour) June 24, 2012

4. Robert Pattinson

Suki Waterhouse is rumoured to be currently dating Twilight actor Robert Pattinson. However, both individuals have chosen to stay mum over the subject anything they are asked. They are often spotted hanging out together. However, neither of them have either confirmed nor denied the same.

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse at the Dior perfume dinner in Paris. pic.twitter.com/qgo3QMLvfF — gari (@pattinssn) January 18, 2020

ALSO READ | 'The Batman' Actor Robert Pattinson Says He Has Always Been A Fan Of The Character

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.