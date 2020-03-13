The Debate
Suki Waterhouse's Dating Timeline Until Now; From Robert Pattinson To Bradley Cooper

Hollywood News

Robert Pattinson is rumoured to be dating supermodel Suki Waterhouse right now. Here is a look at her relationship timeline in detail.

Written By Nissy Sara | Mumbai | Updated On:
Suki Waterhouse

Robert Pattison is rumoured to be dating British supermodel Suki Waterhouse currently. The rumoured couple has been spotted walking hand in hand on several occasions. However, this is not the first time that Suki Waterhouse has been linked to someone of such high profile. Here is look at some of her previous relationships with high-profile celebrities like Bradley Cooper, Miles Kane, etc.

ALSO READ | Here Is Robert Pattinson And Suki Waterhouse’s Relationship Timeline; Read

Suki Waterhouse’s dating history

1. Bradley Cooper

Suki Waterhouse’s relationship with Bradley Cooper was probably one of her most famous relationships until now. Although the couple never confirmed any of the rumours, they jetted off to various overseas vacations together. Suki Waterhouse and Bradley Cooper even attended several red carpet events together. However, the couple abruptly broke up in 2015 outing their two-year relationship to an end.

ALSO READ | Robert Pattinson’s Dating Timeline; From Kristen Stewart To Suki Waterhouse

2. Darren Aronofsky

Suki Waterhouse was spotted with Darren Aronofsky when they stepped out to grab a bite after the Sundance Film Festival. The rumours of the two dating then started surfacing on the internet. The news came in just after Darren had broken up with Jennifer Lawrence. However, they were never spotted after that.

ALSO READ | Robert Pattinson's Real-life Quotes That Provide Insights Into His Personality

3. Miles Kane

Miles Kane was one of the first rumoured relationships of supermodel Suki Waterhouse. Reportedly, the two dated each other for almost two years before calling it quits. After the breakup, Miles Kane, went on to say that Waterhouse was his inspiration behind the album, Don't Forget Who You Are.

ALSO READ | Robert Pattinson Engaged? Suki Waterhouse's Ring Sparks Rumours

4. Robert Pattinson

Suki Waterhouse is rumoured to be currently dating Twilight actor Robert Pattinson. However, both individuals have chosen to stay mum over the subject anything they are asked. They are often spotted hanging out together. However, neither of them have either confirmed nor denied the same.

ALSO READ | 'The Batman' Actor Robert Pattinson Says He Has Always Been A Fan Of The Character

 

 

