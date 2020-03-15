Robert Pattinson And Other Famous British Actors Who Started Off With Theatre

For many actors, stepping into the theatre space can be really challenging and exciting at the same time. A theatre actor arguably learns the nuances and tricks that helps him get into the skin of the characters. Regardless, theatres are some of the best nurturing places where performers come together for the love of acting. There are many actors including Robert Pattinson, Daniel Day-Lewis, and several others who started off their successful acting careers with theatre. Read on to know more about British actors who started off their careers with theatre:

Robert Pattinson and other British actors who started off with theatre

Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson, before garnering popularity with Twilight, discovered his passion for acting in theatre. He auditioned for a local dramatic society named Barnes Theatre Club, located in Southeast London. A talent agent spotted his acting skills during a show at the theatre.

Daniel Day-Lewis

Considered to be one of the most respected actors of the generation, Daniel Day-Lewis has quite a successful theatre history. He excelled on stage for his performance at the National Youth Theatre in London. Later, he was also accepted at the British Old Vic Theatre School and studied for almost three years there.

Gwendoline Christie

Widely popular for portraying Brienne of Tarth in the HBO drama series, Game Of Thrones, Gwendoline Christie has quite a share of theatre experience. She has performed several times, including her portrayal of the Queen featuring opposite Tom Hiddleston in Shakespeare's famous Cymbeline, depicting Mag Wildwood in Breakfast at the most popular Tiffany's and a couple more performances.

