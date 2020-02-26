Robert Pattinson To Kristen Stewart: Where Are Actors From 'Twilight' Series Now?

Twilight and its many installations have been widely popular. Fans were and still are obsessed with its cast, which includes Robert Pattinson, Taylor Lautner, and Kristen Stewart. The actors in the films impressed the fans with their strong chemistry, bold scenes, and acting skills. The love story of Bella Swan and Edward Cullen has a special place in the audience's hearts. It has been 10 years since the movie and things have changed a lot over the years. Listed below are details about where the Twilight cast is now, 10 years after the new moon premiere.

Where is the twilight cast now, 10 years after the new moon premiere?

1) Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson was formerly known for his role as Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. The actor made huge news with his role as Edward Cullen in the Twilight series. Pattinson, after the Twilight series, went on to work in films of distinct genres such as Good Time, King, etc. The actor will also now be seen in the latest Batman film.

2) Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart made great news with the Twilight series. The young girl back then immediately emerged to limelight with her role as Bella Swan. Post-Twilight, Kristen moved towards films like Still Alice, Equals, Camp X-Ray, Clouds of Sils Maria, etc. Stewart also gained fame with her other film, Charlie's Angels.

3) Taylor Lautner

Taylor Lautner, after Robert Pattinson, was another star who made news with his role as Jacob in the Twilight series. Lautner was one of the few people who did not receive much success post the Twilight series. Lautner was seen in some TV shows like Cuckoo, and Scream Queens. Taylor Lautner was also seen in the popular film, Grown Ups 2 and Netflix's The Ridiculous 6.

