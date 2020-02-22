The Batman's Leaked Pictures Show Robert Pattinson's New Batsuit And Bat-bike; See Pics

A series of pictures from the sets of The Batman have been taking over the internet like a wildfire. The film’s writer-director Matt Reeves has moved forward with his new vision for the Dark Knight since Ben Affleck decided to call it quits and not be the Dark Knight in Dc’s Batverse.

The makers recently announced Robert Pattinson to be the lead star for the upcoming Batman film. It was all over the news when an unofficial set of photos revealing Pattinson’s Batman suit. But now a news publishing house has shared a close look of the Batman suit by sharing a number of pictures. Read more about BTS pictures of The Batman.

Robert Pattinson's unseen Batman images

A new publishing house found out that the crew is at Glasgow Cathedral and the Victorian cemetery and dropped there to grab some exclusive pictures from the film The Batman. The fans have been extremely excited since they got to see the new Batman’s costume and also the bike. The picture revealed Batman’s two-wheeler having somewhat of a retro feel to it and also displayed the new cowl and Bruce's wrist gauntlets with as an addition to the new suit.

The Batman cast and crew

Jonah Hill was initially in talks to play the role of a major comic foe of the Dark Knight until the deal with the studio fell through. Now the makers are hunting for a supervillain who will manage to take on Robert Pattison as the Batman. Reportedly, Jeffrey Wright is in talks to play Commissioner Gordon and the star has already played Gary Oldman in Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy and J.K. Simmons in Zack Snyder's Justice League which gives him an upper hand for this particular role than other actors.

Zoë Kravitz is slated to play the role of Catwoman, who is also Batman’s love interest in the film. Also, Colin Farrell has been finalised to play the role of the Penguin. Reeves took to his social media to announce that Turturro would take on the role of a major underworld crime boss, Carmine Falcone. The last actor of the list, Peter Sarsgaard has been added to the film’s cast but his role has still not been revealed.

