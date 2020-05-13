Rocky's Look In 'KGF' Was Heavily Inspired By '70s Movies That Featured Amitabh Bachchan

Superstar Yash impressed the audience with his powerful character of Rocky from the film KGF Chapter 1. In the film, the fans appreciated Rocky's character which was heavily based on some of the most popular Hindi films from the '70s. Reportedly, the makers of the film were heavily inspired by Amitabh Bachchan's films from the early 70s.

Rocky in KGF was inspired by Amitabh Bachchan's films from the '70s

In the film, Yash sported a long beard with long hair. With the film KGF Chapter 1, Yash started the trend where the fans took inspiration from his looks and copied the same look. Reportedly, the makers of the film loved the essence from the '70s era and wanted to create the same essence on the silver screens in the film KGF Chapter 1.

According to media reports, the makers of the film took inspiration from several popular characters of Amitabh Bachchan. The makers of KGF Chapter 1 were inspired by Amitabh Bachchan's looks from the films like Sholay, Amar Akbar Anthony, Zanjeer, Kaala Patthar and many more. Reportedly, the makers of the film felt that Hindi cinema was not really the same. However, they believed that the charm of the 1970s era was perfect for KGF.

Superstar Yash certainly put in immense hard work in the film and delivered a fantastic performance. Yash's character Rocky runs and rules the Gold Mafi of Kolar Fields in KGF Chapter 1. Fans also appreciated Yash's looks in the songs from the film. Fans loved the rustic and raw look that Yash was rocking in the film which was inspired by that era.

After his praiseworthy performance in KGF Chapter 1, the fans of the film are looking forward to seeing the 'Angry Young Man' superstar Yash once again in KGF Chapter 2. Fans are eagerly waiting for the second instalment of the KGF franchise. According to media reports, Yash is all set to make an even more electrifying appearance as Rocky in KGF Chapter 2. The film KGF Chapter 2 will also be featuring Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt in the pivotal role. KGF Chapter 2 is directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kirgandur. KGF Chapter 2 is all set to release on 23rd October 2020.

