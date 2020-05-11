From Dil Raju's Wedding To Illegal Screening Of 'KGF', Here Are Today's Top Stories

Today, on May 11, 2020, Tollywood film producer Dil Raju got married for the second time. Meanwhile, KGF makers were enraged when a local cable illegally played the film on TV. Several other celebs were also in the spotlight for various reasons. Here are today's top entertainment stories.

Tollywood film producer Dil Raju ties the knot for the second time

Renowned Telugu filmmaker Dil Raju tied the knot for the second time today. Reportedly, his wedding was attended by his close friends and his family members. Taking to Twitter, Dil Raju announced his wedding and told his fans that he was restarting his life on a happy note.

KGF makers furious that the film was screened on TV illegally

A telugu local channel named #Every^ is playing KGF film illegally. We will move legally against them and sue for their actions. While the satellite deal is on talks and almost finalised, a cable channel does this. We have ample proof woth screen shots, videos of the same. pic.twitter.com/UlxxguPWzg — Karthik Gowda (@Karthik1423) May 8, 2020

KGF makers recently took to social media to reveal that they were furious about the film being screened illegally. They even shared a photo and stated that they will move legally against them for their actions. The makers also disclosed the name of the cable channel that illegally screened the film.

Shweta Tiwari reveals how her daughter spent ₹1.8 Lakhs On Makeup

Shweta Tiwari recently featured on an interview with a media portal. During the interview, the actor revealed that she took her daughter out for shopping on her 16th birthday. However, the shopping bill was far greater than Shweta Tiwari ever anticipated, as her daughter bought makeup worth ₹1.8 lakh. Even things like eyeshadows cost around ₹7,000 to ₹8,000 each.

Falguni Pathak sings a balcony concert for her neighbours

Falguni Pathak entertaining neighbours with melodious songs during Lockdown 👌❤ pic.twitter.com/xzaeZkOLxf — Rosy (@rose_k01) May 9, 2020

Everyone is feeling anxious right now due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic which is why singer Falguni Pathak decided to sing for all her neighbours in a 'balcony concert'. In the video shared online, Falguni Pathak's neighbours are treated to her melodious voice as she sings Kahin Door Jab Din Dhal Jaaye.

Celebs send their mothers heartwarming Mother's Day wishes

Yesterday, May 10, 2020, was international Mother's Day. On the occasion of Mother's Day, several celebs took to social media to share heartwarming wishes for their moms. Here are some of the best celebrity Mother's Day wishes.

I once told my mom that trolls annoy me... she did a photo shoot with a troll doll, cuz she wanted me to LOVE trolls! Haha. Thanks mom. Not posting a photo, cuz you’re private. #HappyMothersDay pic.twitter.com/l0oVrv66XY — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) May 10, 2020

