'KGF' Makers Furious After Yash-starrer Screened Illegally On TV, Post Screenshot

Piracy has become a hassle for the film industry with movies leaking within hours of its release. While the makers see a dent in their collections due to piracy, even the revenue they could possibly earn from sattelite screenings also gets impacted with illegal screenings on TV. This was witnessed with the movie KGF: Chapter 1 recently.

The Kannada film, that was dubbed in various languages and enjoyed success and popularity, was screened illegally by a Telugu local channel recently. The makers of the action film were furious when they spotted it and now plan to take legal action.

Kartik Gowda, the Creative Executive Producer of the banner Homable Films that produced the film stated that the makers were comtemplating suing the cable channel Every. He also said that the incident happened when the deal for the TV telecast was almost finalised, before the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the situation

He added that they had enough evidence to proceed legally like screenshots and videos.

Here’s the post

A telugu local channel named #Every^ is playing KGF film illegally. We will move legally against them and sue for their actions. While the satellite deal is on talks and almost finalised, a cable channel does this. We have ample proof woth screen shots, videos of the same. pic.twitter.com/UlxxguPWzg — Karthik Gowda (@Karthik1423) May 8, 2020

It will play soon. Deal was almost closed when covid started. Talks have restarted, so we shud close soon. https://t.co/ufdSDgWAtN — Karthik Gowda (@Karthik1423) May 9, 2020

KGF: Chapter 1 has been released on Amazon Prime and some of the TV channels, like its Malayalam dubbed version. The movie starring Yash is touted as the highest-grosser of Kannada cinema and the story revolves around the journey of Rocky bhai amid the gold mafia in 1960s at the Kolar Gold Fields . The film has been directed by Prasanth Neel.

The shooting for the second installment had also been underway over the last year and the first poster too has been unveiled. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there could be a delay in the initial scheduled release date of October 23.

