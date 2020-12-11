Rohit Saraf Expresses Gratitude To Fans For Being His 'mad Strong Support System'

On December 10, 2020, Rohit Saraf took to his Instagram handle and shared several pictures of himself. He shared a special note for his fans for a ‘dream birthday’ and for one million followers on his Insta handle. In the picture, Rohit can be seen sitting on the grass enjoying the serene beauty of nature. He wore a brown t-shirt, a denim jacket and black trousers. He flaunted his genuine smile as he posed for the camera.

Rohit Saraf thanks his fans

In the caption, Rohit wrote, “So many things to be grateful for. Thank you for a dream birthday, that became so special only because of each and every one of you. I spent the entire day doing things I live for- shooting, chasing the sunrise and the sunset. I now look forward to the time I’ll get to reflect on the frenzy and let everything sink in.” He added, “Also, unbelievably so, we’re now a tightly knit fam of a million. I’m so glad I could reach as many lives as I have. I could spend my entire lifetime thanking y’all for the mad strong support system y’all have been and that would not be even close to enough”. “Thank you. I love you. Each one of you. Onward and upward only, I promise”, he concluded.

Many of his fans were quick enough to like the post and expressed their happiness in the comments section. A fan wrote, “Can you just stop being this cute? It’s killing us from inside” with a heart and tired face emoticon. Another one commented, “Our love is only getting stronger” with a red heart and shining stars. A user wrote, “Congratulations one in million boy hits one million” with heart-eye face emoticon. Another user complimented his smile and wrote, “That smile is enough to brighten the day!” with a red heart.

Rohit is an active Instagram user and had turned a year older recently on December 8, 2020. On his birthday, Rohit’s co-actor Prajakta Koli too penned down a cute message on the special occasion. She shared a picture along with a video clip of her and Rohit and wished him a happy birthday. Her caption read, “Happy birthday @rohitsaraf10! Can’t wait to dance to Punjabi songs with you in the van every morning! You make me RATHER happy!” with a heart.

Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf appeared in a TV drama series titled Mismatched. The duo bonded together while working on the sets. The show also features Rannvijay Singha, Suhasini Mulay, Nidhi Singh, Vidya Malavade, Taaruk Raina, Vihaan Samat, Kritika Bhardwaj and others.

Image Source: Rohit Saraf Instagram

