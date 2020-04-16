Rohit Shetty Sends funds To Paparazzi And Their Families Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

With the lockdown being extended, the problems for daily wage workers has been increasing. Many celebs are coming to the aid of the daily workers of the film industry. Recently, the director of hit films likes Singham and Golmaal 3, Rohit Shetty, has come forward and has helped the Paparazzi by sending funds for their livelihoods. It was reported that Rohit has made direct cash deposits in the Paparazzi and the photographers’ accounts to help them and their families.

Read Also| Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Rohit Shetty Leaves Tejasswi On A Narrow Beam Suspended In The Air

Rohit Shetty sends funds to paparazzi

Photographer Viral Bhayani took to his Instagram to share this news of Rohit Shetty sending funds for the paparazzi. In the caption, he wrote, “In hard times the film industry is hit so bad and one man who has come forward and helped the Cine employees with his donation has also now gone the extra mile to help the paps. Our heartfelt gratitude to #RohtiShetty for supporting the families of paparazzi photographers by directly sending out payments to their bank accounts. We all wishing #rohitshettypicturez and #Sooryavanshi a roaring success". Take a look at the post here.

Read Also| As Rohit Shetty Grills Tejasswi On 'KKK', She Claims Of Bagging A Role In His Movie

Earlier, Rohit Shetty had also donated ₹51 lakh to the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). He made the donation to the FWICE so that it can help the daily wage film workers who don't have jobs due to the lockdown. After his donation, producer Ashoke Pandit took to social media to thank Rohit Shetty for his contribution. He wrote, “Thank you #RohitShetty for your generosity towards the #DailyWage workers of our entertainment industry. Ur massive contribution of ₹51 lakhs towards @fwice_mum in such times of crisis is really inspiring.#FWICEFightsCorona #IndiaFightsCorona.”

Read Also| Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Bharti Singh Pulls Amruta Khanvilkar's Leg In Rohit Shetty Style

Read Also| Karishma Tanna Rescues 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' Host Rohit Shetty With Home-cooked Food

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.