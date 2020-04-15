Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Rohit Shetty Leaves Tejasswi On A Narrow Beam Suspended In The Air

Khatron Ke Khiladi is already in its 10th instalment and has managed to entertain the audience with intriguing tasks, massive stunts and host Rohit Shetty’s tough reinforcements for the contestants. The recent video sneak peek of the upcoming episode from the show suggest that the tasks are getting even tougher. This time contestants are supposed to grab flags while walking on a narrow platform suspended mid-air. What makes the episode more interesting is Rohit Shetty walking nonchalantly from one of the contestants, Tejasswi Prakash, while she is stuck several metres away from the ground, literally in the air!

Also Read | 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10': Shivin Narang Steals Balraj Syal's Date Away; Watch Video

Rohit Shetty walks away leaving Tejassive squeal for help

In the sneak peek of the show that was aired on the official Instagram handle of the network, one of the contestants, Shivin Narang, is trying a task on a narrow platform suspended mid-air. While the platform shook rigorously, Shivin was required to grab flags from a certain distance from the support pole. Even though the contestant was provided safety equipment, the fear could not be stored. He is being cheered on by rest of the contestants as Rohit Shetty, the host of the show looks on.

Also Read | Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Bharti Singh Pulls Amruta Khanvilkar's Leg In Rohit Shetty Style

A few seconds in the video, Rohit Shetty asks Tejasswi Prakash to do the task. While she daringly climbs the narrow stairs and then reached the platform mid-air, she is shouting song lyrics. Before she is able to finish the lyrics, Rohit Shetty leaves and says that they will meet her tomorrow in a witty way. Meanwhile, Tejasswi Prakash is asking for help.

Check out the sneak-peek video of the upcoming episode from Khatron Ke Khiladi 10

Also Read | Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Will Karishma Tanna Emerge As Ultimate Winner Of The Show?

Also Read | Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Bharti Singh's Hilarious Gift With A Message For Karishma Tanna

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.