Karishma Tanna Rescues 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' Host Rohit Shetty With Home-cooked Food

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 host and Bollywood director Rohit Shetty has often praised and maintained a good relationship with the contestants in the show in every season. In the 10th installment of the show, his adorable bond with contestant Karishma Tanna and Tejasswi Prakash is quite evident. Recently, a report published by an entertainment portal states how Karishma Tanna rescued Rohit Shetty on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

READ | 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10' Host Rohit Shetty Sees Karishma Tanna & Tejasswi Prakash In Finale

Interestingly, while shooting a task in Bulgaria, Rohit Shetty mentioned about his sudden cravings for something sweet, but the kind of which will not affect his diet. Karishma Tanna came up and offered him a box of sugar-free chikkis made by her mother at home. Karishma Tanna also said that she had got a lot of home-cooked food. The report also stated that Rohit Shetty was very pleased to know that Karishma had a healthy box of chikkis that could satiate his cravings. According to the report, Shetty termed the healthy chikkis as lip-smacking and scrumptious and often praised her mother for the delicacy.

READ | Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Bharti Singh's Hilarious Gift With A Message For Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna has often made headlines for indulging and fun banters on the show. From getting trolled to playing a prank on her co-contestants, the 36-year-old actor has managed to entertain her fans. In the upcoming episodes, Karishma will again tickle the funny bone of the audience as she will perform a quirky task.

Watch the promo video below:

READ | 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10' Contestant Karishma Tanna Disappointed Because Of This

READ | Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Karishma Tanna Switches Sides, Gets Trolled By Rohit Shetty

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.