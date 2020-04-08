As Rohit Shetty Grills Tejasswi On 'KKK', She Claims Of Bagging A Role In His Movie

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant Tejasswi Prakash in an interview with a media publication revealed that a Marathi film has been offered to her and the film is being produced by the host of the reality show Rohit Shetty. Tejasswi Prakash also mentioned that she was offered the film even before her participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

Tejasswi Prakash was seen on Sony TV's show Pehredaar Piya Ki in the year 2017. The show turned out to be controversial as she was paired next to a child Affan Khan. Because of this reason, she received a negative response from the viewers for showing an 18-year-old Diya who was getting married to 9-year-old Ratan.

The actor shared her views on this and said that the viewers bashed the content of the show but people started wondering who the lead actor was. Tejasswi also added that is how Rohit Shetty offered her a film. She further said that she did not receive any backlash from the people but the film was offered to her after her role in Pehredaar Piya Ki. Tejasswi believes that in a way, the hype has helped her and opened several doors for her.

The actor also compared the show Pehredaar Piya Ki to Barrister Babu which airs on Colors TV. The actor said she felt that it is a brilliant concept. She added that the show is being held in a different era and an 8-year-old girl is getting married to a young man. Tejasswi Prakash expressed her disappointment by saying that in India it is okay for a girl child to get married but not a boy.

Tejasswi Prakash is one of the strongest contestants on Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. She shares a unique rapport with the host Rohit Shetty. The fans of the show are surprised to know that Rohit Shetty has offered her a role in a Marathi film.

